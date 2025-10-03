LG Electronics IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, And More — All You Need To Know

Business NewsIPOsLG Electronics IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, And More — All You Need To Know
The IPO will only comprise offer for sale (OFS) of up to 10.18 crore equity shares.

03 Oct 2025, 11:05 PM IST i
LG Electronics India received SEBI's nod for an IPO in March. (Photo Source: LG Electronics)
LG Electronics India Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Oct. 7, 2025, with the issue closing on Oct. 9, 2025, according to the company’s red herring prospectus. The IPO will only comprise offer for sale (OFS) of up to 10.18 crore equity shares. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 1,080-1,140 per share.

Through the IPO, the South Korean parent — LG Electronics Inc. — will offload 10.2 crore shares.

Morgan Stanley India Co., JPMorgan India Pvt., Axis Capital Ltd., BofA Securities India Ltd. and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. are the bankers for the IPO.

The lot size for an application is 13 shares, which means the minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,820 based on the upper price band. The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be finalised tentatively on Oct. 10, and the credit to the demat account will be done on Oct. 11. LG will list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 14.

IPO Details

  • Open date: Oct. 7

  • Close date: Oct. 9

  • Price Band: Rs 1,080-1,140 per share

  • Allotment date: Oct. 10

  • Listing date: Oct. 14

  • OFS: 10.18 crore

  • Minimum bid: Lot size of 13 shares

Use Of Proceeds

As there is no fresh issue component in the public offer the among raised will be given to the shareholders.

Business

LG Electronics India operates in two key segments: home appliances and air solutions and home entertainment. It has firmly established itself as the market leader in major home appliances and consumer electronics, excluding mobile phones.

The company holds the top position in India across product categories such as washing machines, refrigerators, panel TVs, inverter air conditioners, and microwaves as per the value market share in the offline channel, stated the draft red herring prospectus. This dual focus on high-demand product categories and offline market strength has positioned LG as a go-to brand for Indian consumers.

Financial Performance

While the company made a profit of Rs 1,511 crore in the fiscal 2024, it paid a much more liberal dividend of Rs 2,093 crore at Rs 185 per share.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal, the company reported a revenue of Rs 6,409 crore and a profit of Rs 680 crore. Operating income stood at Rs 958 crore and its margin against the top line came up to 14.94%.

As of June 30, the company's cash balance stood at Rs 3,606 crore.

