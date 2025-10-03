LG Electronics IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, And More — All You Need To Know

LG Electronics India Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Oct. 7, 2025, with the issue closing on Oct. 9, 2025, according to the company’s red herring prospectus. The IPO will only comprise offer for sale (OFS) of up to 10.18 crore equity shares. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 1,080-1,140 per share.

Through the IPO, the South Korean parent — LG Electronics Inc. — will offload 10.2 crore shares.

Morgan Stanley India Co., JPMorgan India Pvt., Axis Capital Ltd., BofA Securities India Ltd. and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. are the bankers for the IPO.

The lot size for an application is 13 shares, which means the minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,820 based on the upper price band. The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be finalised tentatively on Oct. 10, and the credit to the demat account will be done on Oct. 11. LG will list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 14.

The public issue is expected to be among the most closely watched offerings of the year, given Tata Capital's position as the financial services arm of the Tata Group.