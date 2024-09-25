KRN Heat Exchanger IPO Oversubscribed Within Minutes Of Opening

The initial public offering of KRN Heat Exchanger and Refrigeration Ltd. has been subscribed 1.71 times as of 10:21 a.m. so far on Wednesday, its first day of bidding, marking oversubscription within minutes of opening.

The Rajasthan-based company is looking to raise Rs 341.95 crore with its maiden offering consisting of a fresh issue of a size of 1.55 crore equity shares with no offer-for-sale component.

The price band has been set at Rs 209-220 per share for the issue, which will close on Sept. 27, with the listing expected to take place on Oct. 3. The minimum lot size for bidding will be 65 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples thereof, according to the company.

The company raised Rs 100 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial IPO, by allotting 45.5 lakh shares at Rs 220 apiece to 10 investors.