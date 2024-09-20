Kalana Ispat IPO Day 2 Subscription Status And GMP Today

Kalana Ispat IPO subscription window will remain open from September 19 to September 23. The IPO price has been fixed at Rs 66 per share. The retail investors can apply for a minimum single lot size of 2,000 shares, amounting to an investment of Rs 1,32,000. For high net worth individuals (HNIs) the minimum investment is 2 lots or 4,000 shares, totaling Rs 2,64,000.



Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd. is the registrar of the Kalana Ispat IPO, while Jawa Capital Services Private Ltd. is the acting as the book running lead manager of the Kalana Ispat IPO.

The market maker of the IPO for Kalana Ispat IPO is Aftertrade Broking.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 49,38,000 shares offered - 47.49% is reserved for Non-institutional investors, 47.49% for retail investors and 5.02% is reserved as market maker portion.

The IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on September 24. This will be followed by the initiation of refunds for the non-allottees and credit of shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on September 25. Kalana Ispat IPO listing has been tentatively scheduled on September 26. The stock will be listed on the NSE SME platform.