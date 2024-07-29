IPO Rush: Ola Electric, Akums Drugs Among 10 Issues To Hit Street This Week, Another 10 To List

India's primary market will see a flurry of activity this week, with market participants awaiting 10 public issues and another 10 listings. Traders will eye the IPOs of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Ceigall India Ltd., and Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in the main board segment during the week ending Aug. 2.

Bengaluru-based Ola Electric Mobility has priced its initial public offer at Rs 72–76 per share, valuing the company at Rs 33,522 crore. Ola Electric will be raising Rs 5,500 crore in the primary issue and Rs 645.6 crore via an offer-for-sale from promoter entities and other investors.

The initial public offering of Ceigall India will open at a price range of Rs 380–401 per share. The public issue consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 684.5 crore and an offer-for-sale component consisting of 1.41 crore shares.