IPO Rush: Ola Electric, Akums Drugs Among 10 Issues To Hit Street This Week, Another 10 To List
Bengaluru-based Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. has priced its initial public offer at Rs 72–76 per share, valuing the company at Rs 33,522 crore.
India's primary market will see a flurry of activity this week, with market participants awaiting 10 public issues and another 10 listings. Traders will eye the IPOs of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd., Ceigall India Ltd., and Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in the main board segment during the week ending Aug. 2.
Bengaluru-based Ola Electric Mobility has priced its initial public offer at Rs 72–76 per share, valuing the company at Rs 33,522 crore. Ola Electric will be raising Rs 5,500 crore in the primary issue and Rs 645.6 crore via an offer-for-sale from promoter entities and other investors.
The initial public offering of Ceigall India will open at a price range of Rs 380–401 per share. The public issue consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 684.5 crore and an offer-for-sale component consisting of 1.41 crore shares.
Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has set a price band of Rs 646–679 per share for its issue. The public offering is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 680 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.73 crore shares.
Dhariwalcorp Ltd., Utssav Cz Gold Jewels Ltd., Rajputana Industries Ltd., Ashapura Logistics Ltd., Kizi Apparels Ltd., Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd., and Bulkcorp International Ltd. will open for subscription under the SME segment.
Meanwhile, this week will see 10 listings, and all of them are in the SME segment. Chetana Education Ltd., Manglam Infra and Engineering Ltd., VL Infraprojects Ltd., VVIP Infratech Ltd., and SAR Televenture Ltd. RNFI Services Ltd. will debut from July 29 to July 31.
In the following three days, shares of SA Tech Software India Ltd., Esprit Stones Ltd., Clinitech Laboratory Ltd., Aprameya Engineering Ltd., Trom Industries Ltd. will debut in the SME space.