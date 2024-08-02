Ashapura Logistics IPO Allotment; Steps To Check Status Online

Ashapura Logistics IPO was subscribed 185.75 times at the end of day 3, led by strong interest from non-institutional investors, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

Non-Institutional Buyers: 289.33 times.

Retail Investors: 174.21 times.

Qualified Institutions: 128.23 times.

The allotment for Ashapura Logistics IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 2. Investors who bid for this SME issue can check the IPO allotment status on KFin Technologies Limited by following the steps provided below.