Ashapura Logistics IPO Allotment; Steps To Check Status Online
Ashapura Logistics IPO was subscribed 185.75 times, investors who bid for the issue can check the allotment status by following the steps provided below.
Ashapura Logistics IPO was subscribed 185.75 times at the end of day 3, led by strong interest from non-institutional investors, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 289.33 times.
Retail Investors: 174.21 times.
Qualified Institutions: 128.23 times.
The allotment for Ashapura Logistics IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 2. Investors who bid for this SME issue can check the IPO allotment status on KFin Technologies Limited by following the steps provided below.
How to check Ashapura Logistics IPO allotment status on kfintech.com
Visit the official website of KFin Technologies here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Select any one link to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Ashapura Logistics Limited" from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either of Application Number, Demat Account or PAN to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information, i.e. your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number) or Demat Account number.
Enter the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
Ashapura Logistics IPO Listing Date
The shares of Ashapura Logistics Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, August 6.
Ashapura IPO details
The subscription period for the Ashapura Logistics IPO, which was open from July 30, ended on August 1. This SME IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 52.66 crore, comprising entirely fresh shares totaling 36.57 lakh. The price band for these shares was set between Rs 136 and Rs 144 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 144,000 for retail investors.
About Ashapura Logistics Limited
Ashapura Logistics Limited, established in 2009, is an Indian logistics company. They handle cargo, forward freight, provide transportation, including project and third-party logistics (3PL), and offer warehousing and coastal movement services. With a nationwide presence, advanced technology, and a large vehicle fleet, they provide unique logistics solutions. Certified with ISO 9001:2015, their freight forwarding team operates from Ahmedabad and major ports. By March 2024, they had 250 commercial trucks and managed 7 warehouses totaling 284,000 square feet. As of June 2024, they employed over 219 people, including 111 in operations and transportation.