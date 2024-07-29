How To Check Chetana Education IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime
Chetana Education IPO was subscribed 196.87 times. The public issue was subscribed 135.11 times in the retail category.
Chetana Education IPO received a favourable response from the investors with the issue getting oversubscribed by more than 190 times on the last day of bidding, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.
The IPO was subscribed 196.87 times on the final day of bidding.
Anchor investors: 1 time
Non-institutional Buyers: 468.42 times
Retail investors: 135.11 times
Qualified Institutions: 101.22 times
Chetana Education Limited launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with a book-built issue size of Rs. 45.90 crores. The SME IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 54 lakh shares and the bidding for the issue concluded on Friday, July 26.
Chetana Education IPO Allotment
The allotment for Chetana Education IPO will be finalised on Monday, July 29. Investors can check the allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd.
Follow the step-by-step guide given below to check your share allocation status, once the allotment is finalised.
How to check Chetana Education IPO allotment status on Link Intime India
Visit the Link Intime India website here: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html
Select "Chetana Education Limited" from the drop-down list on the Check Application Status on the Public Issues page.
Select and enter your PAN number, Demat Account Number, Client ID or Application Number.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Chetana Education IPO Listing Date
Shares of Chetana Education Limited will list at NSE SME on Wednesday, July 31.
About Chetana Education Limited
Established in 2017, Chetana Education Limited specialises in publishing textbooks tailored for CBSE/State Board curricula for K-12 education. The company also develops educational software featuring QR code-enabled educational videos for teachers and students.
Chetana Education caters primarily to the Maharashtra State Board and CBSE, offering textbooks from pre-primary to K-12 levels. The company collaborates with over 400 contract authors to develop content, encompassing a portfolio of 700 titles across brands like Master Key, Self-Study, and Firefly.