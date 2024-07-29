How To Check Chetana Education IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime

Chetana Education IPO received a favourable response from the investors with the issue getting oversubscribed by more than 190 times on the last day of bidding, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.

The IPO was subscribed 196.87 times on the final day of bidding.

Anchor investors: 1 time

Non-institutional Buyers: 468.42 times

Retail investors: 135.11 times

Qualified Institutions: 101.22 times

Chetana Education Limited launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) with a book-built issue size of Rs. 45.90 crores. The SME IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 54 lakh shares and the bidding for the issue concluded on Friday, July 26.