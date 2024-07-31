SA Tech Software India IPO Allotment To Be Out Today; How To Check Status On Bigshare Services
The allotment for S A Tech Software India IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, July 31. Investors who applied for the issue can follow the steps mentioned below to check their share allotment status.
The initial public offering (IPO) of S A Tech Software India received a phenomenal response from the investors as the issue was oversubscribed more than 600 times on the final day of subscription, led by huge demand from non-institutional buyers.
The SME IPO was subscribed 621.25 at the end of day 3, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 1,178.97 times.
Retail Investors: 621.77 times.
Qualified Institutions: 201.29 times.
Steps to check SA Tech Software India IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "S A Tech Software India Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
S A Tech Software India IPO Listing Date
Shares of S A Tech Software India Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Friday, August 2.
About S A Tech Software India IPO
The subscription period for the S A Tech Software India IPO, which opened on July 26, has now ended on July 30. This IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 23.01 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 39 lakh shares. Investors had the opportunity to apply for shares within the price band of Rs 56 to Rs 59 per share, with a minimum lot size of 2000 shares. Retail investors needed to invest at least Rs 118,000.
The IPO schedule is as follows:
IPO Open Date: Friday, July 26
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, July 30
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, July 31
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, August 1
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, August 1
Listing Date: Friday, August 2
About SA Tech Software India Limited
Established in 2012, S A Tech Software India Limited operates as an IT consulting subsidiary of SA Technologies Inc., based in the USA. The company specializes in a broad range of technology services, including application development, mobile app development, cloud infrastructure, software quality assurance, and emerging technologies such as generative AI, machine learning, IoT solutions, and data science.
S A Tech Software’s service offerings cater to Fortune 500 clients, focusing on enhancing product conceptualization, design, development, and delivery. Their portfolio includes artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science and analytics, software development, digital transformation, cloud and DevOps services, and quality assurance and testing.
S A Tech Software India Ltd has shown some financial growth, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, the company reported a 27.59% increase in revenue compared to the previous year. Notably, the company's profit after tax (PAT) surged by an astounding 266.7%.