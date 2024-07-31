SA Tech Software India IPO Allotment To Be Out Today; How To Check Status On Bigshare Services

The initial public offering (IPO) of S A Tech Software India received a phenomenal response from the investors as the issue was oversubscribed more than 600 times on the final day of subscription, led by huge demand from non-institutional buyers.

The SME IPO was subscribed 621.25 at the end of day 3, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

Non-Institutional Buyers: 1,178.97 times.

Retail Investors: 621.77 times.

Qualified Institutions: 201.29 times.

The allotment for S A Tech Software India IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, July 31. Investors who applied for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services.