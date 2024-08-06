How To Check Dhariwalcorp IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services
Dhariwalcorp IPO was subscribed 174.95 times on the final day of subscription. Follow the steps mentioned here to check your share allocation status on Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue.
The intial public offering of Dhariwalcorp Limited recieved a good response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 174.95 times at the end of day 3, led by demand from non-institutional buyers.
Qualified Institutions: 76.93 times.
Retail Investors: 183.89 times.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 279.17 times.
- As per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The allotment for Dhariwalcorp IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, August 6. Investors who bid for the issue can check the Dhariwalcorp IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd.
Steps to check Dhariwalcorp IPO allotment status on bigshareonline.com
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Dhariwalcorp Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Dhariwalcorp IPO Listing Date
The shares of Dhariwalcorp IPO Ltd. will be listed on NSE SME on Thursday, August 8.
Dhariwalcorp IPO Details
The subscription period for the Dhariwalcorp IPO opened on August 1 and concluded on Monday, August 5. The SME IPO, a book-built issue worth Rs 25.15 crore, consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 23.72 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 102 to Rs 106 per share, with a minimum lot size of 1200 shares. Retail investors needed to invest a minimum of Rs 127,200.
About Dhariwalcorp Limited
Dhariwalcorp Limited, founded in 2020, trades various waxes, industrial chemicals, and petroleum jelly. They serve industries like Plywood, Paper Coating, Candle Making, and Pharmaceuticals. With a processing unit and warehouses in Jodhpur, Bhiwandi, Ahmedabad, and Mundra, they operate in 21 states and 3 Union territories in India and export to Nepal. In 2024, their domestic sales revenue reached Rs 226.30 Lakhs. The company employs seven people.