How To Check Ceigall India IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime And BSE

The intial public offering of Ceigall India Limited received a tepid response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 14.01 times on the final day of bidding.

Qualified Institutions: 31.26 times.

Non-institutional buyers: 14.83 times.

Retail investors: 3.82 times.

Employees reserved: 11.84 times.

- as per chittorgarh.com

The allotment for Ceigall India IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, August 6. Investors can check Ceigall India IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd. and on the BSE website.