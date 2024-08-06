How To Check Ceigall India IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime And BSE
Ceigall India IPO closed with an overall subscription of 14.01 times. Find here the steps to check your share allocation status on BSE and Link Intime India website.
The intial public offering of Ceigall India Limited received a tepid response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 14.01 times on the final day of bidding.
Qualified Institutions: 31.26 times.
Non-institutional buyers: 14.83 times.
Retail investors: 3.82 times.
Employees reserved: 11.84 times.
- as per chittorgarh.com
The allotment for Ceigall India IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, August 6. Investors can check Ceigall India IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd. and on the BSE website.
How to check Ceigall India IPO allotment status on Link Intime?
Visit the official website of Link Intime India here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Choose "Ceigall India Limited" from the list of companies in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information as per your selection above.
Click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
How to check Ceigall India IPO allotment status on BSE?
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Ceigall India Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Ceigall India IPO Listing Date
Shares of Ceigall India Limited are set to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Thursday, August 8.
Ceigall India IPO Details
The subscription period for the Ceigall India IPO, opened on August 1, and closed on August 5. The infrastructure construction company is looking to raise up to Rs 1,252.7 crore via a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 684.3 crore and an offer for sale of 1.42 crore shares by promoters and an existing investor. The company had set a price band of Rs 380–401 per share for its IPO. Ramneek Sehgal, Ramneek Sehgal Sons HUF and other promoter groups will be the selling shareholders of the company.
About Ceigall India Limited
Ceigall India Limited, founded in 2002, is an infrastructure construction company undertaking specialised work, such as structural projects, including elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overpasses, tunnels, highways, expressways and runways. Ceigall has 18 ongoing projects, including elevated corridors, bridges, flyovers, rail overbridges, tunnels, expressway, runway, metro projects and multi-lane highways. As of June 2024, the company's order book amounted to Rs 9,470.8 crore. Projects awarded by the NHAI contributed 80.31% to its order book.