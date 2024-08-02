Check Kizi Apparels IPO Allotment Status Here; Issue Subscribed More Than 100 Times
Kizi Apparels IPO was subscribed 115.60 times on final day, follow the steps mentioned below to check your share allotment status.
The IPO of Kizi Apparels Limited recieved a good response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 115.60 times at the end of day 3, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
Retail Investors: 139.62 times.
Other Investors: 89.58 times.
The allotment for Kizi Apparels IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 2. Investors who applied for this issue can check the IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. and on BSE site by following the steps mentioned below.
How to check Kizi Apparels IPO allotment status on bigshareonline.com
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Kizi Apparels Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
How to check Kizi Apparels IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Kizi Apparels Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Kizi Apparels IPO Listing Date
The shares of Kizi Apparels Limited are set to be listed on BSE SME on Tuesday, August 6.
Kizi Apparels IPO details
The subscription period for Kizi Apparels IPO concluded on August 1. This SME IPO was a fixed price issue of Rs 5.58 crore, featuring a fresh issue of 26.58 lakh shares. The IPO price band was set at Rs 21 per share, with a minimum application lot size of 6000 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 126,000 for retail investors.
About Kizi Apparels Limited
Kizi Apparels Limited, established in March 2023, produces and sells ready-to-wear clothing. The company has its own showrooms, distributors, mall outlets, and an online platform. They offer premium ethnic and Western women's wear under the brands ANUTARRA and KIZI. Their product range includes kurti sets, kurtis, churidaars, co-ord sets, semi-formal blazers, shirts, blouses, tops, tunics, dresses, palazzos, skirts, and dupattas.