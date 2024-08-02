Check Kizi Apparels IPO Allotment Status Here; Issue Subscribed More Than 100 Times

The IPO of Kizi Apparels Limited recieved a good response from the investors as the issue was subscribed 115.60 times at the end of day 3, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

Retail Investors: 139.62 times.

Other Investors: 89.58 times.

The allotment for Kizi Apparels IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 2. Investors who applied for this issue can check the IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. and on BSE site by following the steps mentioned below.