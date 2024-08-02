How To Check Bulkcorp IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Bulkcorp IPO concluded it's subscription period with an oversubscription of more than 250 times on the final day of bidding, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

Non-Institutional Buyers: 251.39 times.

Retail Investors: 362.17 times.

Qualified Institutions: 104.42 times.

The allotment for Bulkcorp International IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 2. Investors who bid for is the issue can check the IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited by following the step-by-step guide provided below.