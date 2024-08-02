How To Check Bulkcorp IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies
The SME IPO was subscribed 264.90 times, investors who bid for the issue can follow the steps mentioned here to check their share allotment status.
Bulkcorp IPO concluded it's subscription period with an oversubscription of more than 250 times on the final day of bidding, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 251.39 times.
Retail Investors: 362.17 times.
Qualified Institutions: 104.42 times.
The allotment for Bulkcorp International IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 2. Investors who bid for is the issue can check the IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
How to check Bulkcorp International IPO allotment status on kfintech.com
Visit the official website of KFin Technologies here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Select any one link to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Bulkcorp International Limited" from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either of Application Number, Demat Account or PAN to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information, i.e. your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number) or Demat Account number.
Enter the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
Bulkcorp IPO Listing Date
The shares of Bulkcorp International Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, August 6.
Bulkcorp International IPO Details
The Bulkcorp IPO, a book-built issue valued at Rs 20.78 crore, concluded its subscription period on August 1. This IPO, which comprises a fresh issue of 19.79 lakh shares, opened for subscription on July 30. The price band for the shares was set between Rs 100 to Rs 105 per share. Investors could apply for a minimum of 1,200 shares, translating to a minimum investment of Rs 126,000 for retail investors.
About Bulkcorp International Limited
Founded in 2009, Bulkcorp International Limited makes and distributes Food-Grade FIBC bags. They offer various packaging solutions and have a Grade A BRC-certified manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad.
Certified with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, and BRC, Bulkcorp serves industries like agriculture, chemicals, construction, food, pharmaceuticals, and mining. They export to countries including the USA, Canada, the UK, and South Africa.