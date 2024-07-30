Trom Industries IPO Allotment; How To Check Status On KFin Technologies
Trom Industries IPO was subscribed 459.00 times at the end of day 3. The IPO allotment will be finalised today.
Trom Industries IPO received an overwhelming response from investors as the issue was oversubscribed more than 450 times on the last day of bidding, led by interest from non-institutional buyers.
Trom Industries IPO was subscribed 459.00 times at the end of day 3, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 751.90 times.
Retail Investors: 483.14 times.
Qualified Institutions: 197.07 times.
The SME IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 31.37 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 27.28 lakh shares. The IPO was priced from Rs. 110 to Rs. 115 per share.
Trom Industries IPO Allotment
The allotment for Trom Industries IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, July 30. Investors who took part in the bidding process can check Trom Industries IPO allotment status on KFin Technologies Limited.
Steps to check Trom Industries IPO allotment status on kfintech.com
Visit the official website of KFin Technologies here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Select any one link to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Trom Industries Limited" from the list of IPOs listed in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either of Application Number, Demat Account or PAN to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information, i.e. your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number) or Demat Account number.
Enter the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
Trom Industries IPO will list on NSE SME with Thursday, August 1 as the tentative listing date.
Trom Industries IPO Details
The IPO subscription opened on July 25, 2024, and closed on July 29, 2024. The minimum lot size for an application was 1200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs. 138,000 for retail investors. High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) could apply for a minimum of 2 lots (2,400 shares), amounting to Rs. 276,000.
Expert Global Consultants Private Limited is appointed as the book running lead manager for the Trom Industries IPO, while Kfin Technologies Limited will serve as the registrar for the issue. Sunflower Broking has been designated as the market maker for the IPO.
The SME IPO was subscribed 13.93 times at the end of day 1 and 35.37 times at the end of day 2.
About Trom Industries Ltd.
Founded in 2011, Trom Industries Ltd. specialises in solar Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) solutions. The company's offerings include residential solar rooftop systems, industrial solar power plants, ground-mounted solar power plants, and solar street lights.
Trom Industries Ltd. has reported robust financial performance with revenue surging by 125.98% and profit after tax (PAT) skyrocketing by 1885.2% between March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2024, as per Chittorgarh.