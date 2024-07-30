Trom Industries IPO Allotment; How To Check Status On KFin Technologies

Trom Industries IPO received an overwhelming response from investors as the issue was oversubscribed more than 450 times on the last day of bidding, led by interest from non-institutional buyers.

Trom Industries IPO was subscribed 459.00 times at the end of day 3, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

Non-Institutional Buyers: 751.90 times.

Retail Investors: 483.14 times.

Qualified Institutions: 197.07 times.

The SME IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 31.37 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 27.28 lakh shares. The IPO was priced from Rs. 110 to Rs. 115 per share.