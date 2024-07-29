Trom Industries IPO Subscribed 400 Times On Final Day Of Bidding

Trom Industries Ltd. launched its initial public offering to raise Rs 31.37 crores through a fresh issue of 27.28 lakh shares. The bidding for the SME IPO began on July 25 and will conclude on Monday, July 29.

The SME IPO was subscribed 13.93 times at the end of day 1 and 35.37 times at the end of day 2. On the final day of bidding, the issue was subscribed more than 400 times.