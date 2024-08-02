Check Rajputana Industries IPO Allotment Status Here; Issue Subscribed More Than 350 Times

The initial public offering (IPO) of Rajputana Industries Limited recieved a tremendous response from the investors as the issue was oversubscribed more than 350 times at the end of day 3, led by strong demand from all investor categories.

Non-Institutional Buyers: 417.95 times.

Retail Investors: 524.61 times.

Qualified Institutions: 177.94 times.

- as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

The allotment for Rajputana Industries IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 2. Investors who bid for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. by following the step-by-step guide shared below.