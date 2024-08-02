Check Rajputana Industries IPO Allotment Status Here; Issue Subscribed More Than 350 Times
The SME issue worth Rs 23.88 crore, was oversubscribed more than 350 times, with allotment date set for August 2. Follow the instructions provided below to check your share allotment status.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Rajputana Industries Limited recieved a tremendous response from the investors as the issue was oversubscribed more than 350 times at the end of day 3, led by strong demand from all investor categories.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 417.95 times.
Retail Investors: 524.61 times.
Qualified Institutions: 177.94 times.
- as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
The allotment for Rajputana Industries IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 2. Investors who bid for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. by following the step-by-step guide shared below.
How to check Rajputana Industries IPO allotment status on bigshareonline.com
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Rajputana Industries Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Rajputana Industries IPO Listing Date
The shares of Rajputana Industries Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Tuesday, August 6.
Rajputana Industries IPO details
Rajputana Industries launched an IPO worth Rs 23.88 crore, offering 62.85 lakh new shares. The IPO opened on July 30, and closed on August 1. The price band was set at Rs 36 to Rs 38 per share. Retail investors needed to invest a minimum of Rs 114,000 for 3,000 shares.
About Rajputana Industries Limited
Rajputana Industries Limited, established in 2011, manufactures a wide range of non-ferrous metal products using recycled scrap metal. They produce billets of metals like aluminium, copper, and brass at their facility in Sikar, Rajasthan. These billets are either sold to other manufacturers or used to make products such as copper rods, aluminium rods, brass wires, and super-enameled copper conductors. The company is now expanding into cable production, focusing on cables used in residential construction and underwater motors. This new production will take place in their existing facility.