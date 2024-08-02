Akums Drugs IPO: Steps To Check Allotment Status Provided Here

The initial public offering of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was subscribed more than 60 times on Thursday led by strong demand from institutional investors.

The IPO was subscribed 63.56 times on Thursday.

Institutional investors: 90.09 times.

Non-institutional investors: 42.21 times.

Retail investors: 20.30 times.

Employee reserved: 4.27 times.

The allotment for Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals IPO will be finalised on Friday, August 2. Investors who bid for the issue can check the IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd. and the BSE website by following the steps below.