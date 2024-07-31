How To Check Esprit Stones IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime
The allotment for Esprit Stones IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, July 31. Investors who have applied for the issue can follow the steps mentioned below to check their share allotment status.
Esprit Stones IPO was oversubscribed more than 180 times on the last day of bidding, led by interest from non-institutional buyers. The SME IPO was subscribed 185.82 at the end of day 3, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 399.58 times.
Retail Investors: 145.75 times.
Qualified Institutions: 117.63 times.
The allotment for Esprit Stones IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, July 31. Investors who had applied for the issue can check Esprit Stones IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd.
Steps to check Esprit Stones share allotment status
Visit the official website of Link Intime India here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Choose "Esprit Stones Limited" from the list of companies listed in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information as per your selection above.
Click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
Esprit Stones IPO Listing Date
Shares of Esprit Stones Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME on Friday, August 2.
About Esprit Stones IPO
The subscription period for the Esprit Stones IPO concluded on July 30. The SME IPO, valued at Rs 50.42 crore, offered 57.95 lakh fresh shares for investors. The price band was set between Rs 82 and Rs 87 per share, with a minimum application lot size of 1600 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 139,200 for retail investors.
The IPO schedule is as follows:
IPO Open Date: Friday, July 26
IPO Close Date: Tuesday, July 30
Basis of Allotment: Wednesday, July 31
Initiation of Refunds: Thursday, August 1
Credit of Shares to Demat: Thursday, August 1
Listing Date: Friday, August 2
About Esprit Stones Limited
Esprit Stones Limited, founded in 2016, produces engineered quartz and marble surfaces. By March 2024, their first manufacturing facility had three pressing lines and two polishing lines, with a production capacity of about 72 lakh square feet annually. They also have a second facility for making quartz grit and powder, essential for engineered quartz. Additionally, the company produces unsaturated polyester resin at a third facility. Esprit Stones is certified with ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, ISO 9001:2015, NSF, and Green Guard.