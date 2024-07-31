How To Check Esprit Stones IPO Allotment Status On Link Intime

Esprit Stones IPO was oversubscribed more than 180 times on the last day of bidding, led by interest from non-institutional buyers. The SME IPO was subscribed 185.82 at the end of day 3, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

Non-Institutional Buyers: 399.58 times.

Retail Investors: 145.75 times.

Qualified Institutions: 117.63 times.

The allotment for Esprit Stones IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, July 31. Investors who had applied for the issue can check Esprit Stones IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Private Ltd.