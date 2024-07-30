Esprit Stones IPO Subscribed More Than 180 Times On Final Day

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 82 and Rs 87 per share. The allotment process is expected to be finalised by July 31. The shares are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform, with the tentative listing date set for August 2.

The IPO offered a minimum lot size of 1,600 shares, with the minimum investment amounting to Rs 1,39,200 for retail investors. High networth individuals (HNIs) must invest in at least two lots (3,200 shares), totalling Rs 2,78,400.

The SME IPO offered 5,795,200 shares, out of which 18.55% were reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 13.91% for non-institutional buyers (NIIs), 32.47% for retail investors and 27.83% for Anchor investors.

The book-running lead managers for the IPO are Choice Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and Srujan Alpha Capital Advisors LLP, with Link Intime India Private Ltd serving as the registrar and Choice Equity Broking as the market maker.