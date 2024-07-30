Aprameya Engineering IPO Allotment Status; How To Check On Link Intime

Aprameya Engineering IPO was oversubscribed more than 190 times on the last day of bidding, led by interest from non-institutional buyers.

The SME IPO was subscribed 192.57 at the end of day 3, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.

Non-Institutional Buyers: 339.99 times.

Retail Investors: 187.88 times.

Qualified Institutions: 90.29 times.

Aprameya Engineering Limited launched its initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 29.23 crores through a fresh issue of 50.4 lakh shares. Bidding for the SME IPO began on Thursday, July 25 and concluded on Monday, July 29.