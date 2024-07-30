Aprameya Engineering IPO Allotment Status; How To Check On Link Intime
The allotment for the Aprameya Engineering IPO will be finalised on Tuesday. The SME IPO was subscribed 192.57 at the end of day 3.
Aprameya Engineering IPO was oversubscribed more than 190 times on the last day of bidding, led by interest from non-institutional buyers.
The SME IPO was subscribed 192.57 at the end of day 3, as per the market tracking site Chittorgarh.
Non-Institutional Buyers: 339.99 times.
Retail Investors: 187.88 times.
Qualified Institutions: 90.29 times.
Aprameya Engineering Limited launched its initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 29.23 crores through a fresh issue of 50.4 lakh shares. Bidding for the SME IPO began on Thursday, July 25 and concluded on Monday, July 29.
Aprameya Engineering IPO Allotment
The allotment for Aprameya Engineering IPO will be finalised on Tuesday, July 30. Investors who took part in the bidding process can check Aprameya Engineering IPO allotment status on Link Intime India Limited.
Steps to check Aprameya Engineering IPO allotment status on linkintime.co.in
Visit the official website of Link Intime India here: https://linkintime.co.in/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Choose "Aprameya Engineering Limited" from the list of companies listed in the dropdown. (The name will be displayed once the share allocation is finalised)
Select either PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID or Account Number/IFSC to verify your allotment status.
Enter the required information as per your selection above.
Click the "Submit" button to check your allotment status.
Aprameya Engineering IPO Listing Date
Shares of Aprameya Engineering Limited will be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date set as Thursday, August 1.
Aprameya Engineering IPO Details
The price band for the IPO was set at Rs. 56 to Rs. 58 per share. The minimum lot size for an application was 2000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs. 116,000 for retail investors. High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) could apply for a minimum of 2 lots (4,000 shares), amounting to Rs. 232,000.
Aprameya Engineering had reserved 50% of the net issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15% of the net offer has been allocated for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35% for retail investors. Up to 2,54,000 equity shares were allotted to the market maker portion.
Hem Securities Limited was appointed as the book-running lead manager of the Aprameya Engineering IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar for the issue. Hem Finlease has been designated as the market maker for the IPO.
About Aprameya Engineering Ltd.
Founded in September 2003, Aprameya Engineering Limited specializes in installing and maintaining Intensive Care Units (ICU), Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICU), Pediatric Intensive Care Units (PICU), Operation Theatres, and prefabricated structure wards in hospitals and medical care centers. The company provides these services on a turnkey basis and also supplies high-value healthcare and diagnostic equipment to both private and government hospitals, as well as medical practitioners.
Aprameya Engineering Limited has reported a decrease in revenue by -16.23% and a drop in profit after tax (PAT) by -35.62% between the financial years ending March 31, 2024, and March 31, 2023.