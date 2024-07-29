Manglam Infra And Engineering IPO Allotment; How To Check Status On Bigshare Services
The SME IPO was subscribed 394.42 times on the final day (Friday, July 26). Investors can check the share allotment status on Bigshare services.
Manglam Infra And Engineering IPO received an overwhelming response from the investors. The issue was oversubscribed more than 390 times on the last day of bidding, led by interest from non-institutional buyers.
Anchor investors: 1 time
Non-institutional buyers: 756.73 times
Retail investors: 371.72 times
Qualified Institutions: 163.04 times
The SME IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 27.62 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 49.32 lakh shares. The IPO was priced from Rs. 53 to Rs. 56 per share.
Manglam Infra And Engineering IPO Allotment
The allotment for Manglam Infra And Engineering IPO will be finalised on Monday, July 29.
Investors who bid for the issue can check Manglam Infra And Engineering IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Follow the steps mentioned below to check your share allocation status.
How to check Manglam Infra And Engineering IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services
Visit the official website of Bigshare Services here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Manglam Infra And Engineering Limited" from the list of companies.
In the Selection Type dropdown, choose either Application number, Beneficiary ID, or PAN ID.
Enter the required information, which could be your application number, PAN (Permanent Account Number), or Beneficiary ID.
Complete the 'captcha' to verify that you are not a robot.
Finally, click the "Search" button to check your allotment status.
Manglam Infra And Engineering IPO Listing Date
Shares for Manglam Infra And Engineering Limited are set to be listed on NSE SME with Wednesday, July 31 as the tentative listing date.
Manglam Infra And Engineering Issue details
IPO Open Date: July 24
IPO Close Date: July 26
Basis of Allotment: July 29
Initiation of Refunds: July 30
Credit of Shares to Demat: July 30
Listing Date: July 31
Listing At: NSE SME
Lot Size: 2000 shares
About Manglam Infra And Engineering Limited
Manglam Infra and Engineering Limited, established in 2010, manages infrastructure projects like highways, bridges, tunnels, and urban buildings. They offer services such as design, engineering, procurement, construction, and integrated project management. Their services include detailed project reports, feasibility studies, project planning, supervision, quality control, and maintenance. The company has completed 127 projects across various states in India, including Madhya Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Uttar Pradesh. Out of these, 116 were done independently, and 11 through joint ventures.