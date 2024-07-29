Manglam Infra And Engineering IPO Allotment; How To Check Status On Bigshare Services

Manglam Infra And Engineering IPO received an overwhelming response from the investors. The issue was oversubscribed more than 390 times on the last day of bidding, led by interest from non-institutional buyers.

The Manglam Infra And Engineering IPO was subscribed 394.42 times on the final day (Friday, July 26).

Anchor investors: 1 time

Non-institutional buyers: 756.73 times

Retail investors: 371.72 times

Qualified Institutions: 163.04 times

The SME IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 27.62 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 49.32 lakh shares. The IPO was priced from Rs. 53 to Rs. 56 per share.