ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP Update: Premium Rises Sharply Ahead Of Market Debut

The initial public offering (IPO) of ICICI Prudential AMC concluded on Tuesday, after witnessing strong investor interest across all categories. The issue was subscribed over 39 times, with a total of 3,50,15,691 shares offered and bids received for 1,37,14,88,316 shares. The share allotment status for ICICI Prudential IPO was finalised on Wednesday, Dec. 17. Shares of ICICI Prudential AMC Ltd. will list on BSE and NSE on, Friday, December 19.

One of India’s top asset management firms, the company operates under the ICICI Group with Prudential as a joint partner.

Ahead of its highly anticipated market debut on Friday, ICICI Prudential AMC has witnessed a sharp rise in its grey market premium (GMP), signaling strong investor confidence. Since the IPO closed for subscription, GMP trends have strengthened considerably, currently indicating potential listing gains of approximately 19%. Market participants are optimistic about a robust opening, as sentiment points toward a bumper listing.