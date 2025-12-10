ICICI Prudential AMC IPO GMP Surges To Rs 137: Investors Eye ~6% Listing Pop

ICICI Prudential AMC's IPO is set to be the fourth-largest IPO of 2025 by issue size, following Tata Capital, HDB Financial Services, and LG Electronics India, with its IPO opening this week, aiming to raise over Rs 10,000 crore (around $1.2 billion) through an Offer for Sale (OFS). This significant IPO will make ICICI Prudential AMC the fifth listed entity from the ICICI Group and the fifth asset management company (AMC) on Indian exchanges, solidifying its position as a major player in India's growing mutual fund industry.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on December 12 to raise over Rs 10,600 crore from the primary market.

The RHP dated December 5, 2025, with the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana is for the initial public offering of up to 48,972,994 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each by way of Offer for Sale by Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd. The offer includes a reservation of up to 2,448,649 equity shares of ICICI AMC for subscription by Eligible ICICI Bank Shareholders, according to the RHP. Prudential Corporation Holdings Ltd. is the shareholder off-loading shares and the scrip is set to list on both the NSE and BSE, as per the filing.

Ahead of the opening, the grey market premium (GMP) indicates an estimated listing gain of over 5% per share against the upper limit of the issue price.

Investors who want to participate in the IPO can check the following details before deciding to submit their bids.