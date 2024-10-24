Waaree Energies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status Online And Latest GMP

The initial public offer of solar panel maker Waaree Energies Ltd. was subscribed 76.34 times on the last day of share sale on Wednesday, helped by strong participation from institutional buyers.

The Rs 4,321.44 crore IPO received bids for 1,60,91,70,633 shares against 2,10,79,384 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) got a whopping 208.63 times subscription. The non-institutional investors part attracted 62.49 times subscription and Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 10.79 times.

According to PTI, the initial share sale received one of the highest ever number of applications at Rs 97.34 lakh. The public offer attracted subscription of over Rs 2.41 lakh crore.

Waaree Energies last week said it has mobilised Rs 1,277 crore from anchor investors. The IPO price band was between Rs 1,427-1,503 per share.

The Waaree Energies IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 3,600 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 48 lakh equity shares worth Rs 721.44 crore, at the upper end of the price band, by a promoter and existing shareholders. This translates into a total size of Rs 4,321.44 crore.

The allotment for the Waaree Energies IPO will be finalised on October 24. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on October 28.

Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd, SBI Capital Markets, Intensive Fiscal Services and ITI Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

Investors can check the Waaree Energies IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. and on the BSE website.