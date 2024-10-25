Waaree Energies IPO Registrar To Start Crediting Shares Soon — Details Here

Waaree Energies IPO Allotment: The allotment for the Waaree Energies IPO that was expected to be finalised on October 24 was finalised on October 25. Investors had to wait anxiously for the allotment even as GMP reached a new high ahead of its listing on Monday.

Link Intime India will start crediting the shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders soon.

The initial public offer of solar panel maker Waaree Energies Ltd. was subscribed 76.34 times on Wednesday, helped by strong participation from institutional buyers.

Waaree Energies IPO received the highest number of applications at the upper price band ever received for the book-build issue. The public issue of India's largest solar module manufacturer by capacity, worth Rs 4,321 crore, received 97.34 lakh applicants.

Investors can check the Waaree Energies IPO allotment status on Link Intime India and on the BSE website. Steps to check allotment status has been shared below.