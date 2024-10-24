Waaree Energies IPO Bags Record 97 Lakh Applications At Upper Price Band

Waaree Energies Ltd.'s initial public offering received the highest number of applications at the upper price band ever received for book-build issue. The public issue of India's largest solar module manufacturer by capacity, worth Rs 4,321 crore, received 97.34 lakh applicants, the company said in a statement.

The price band for the issue was set at Rs 1,427–1,503 per share. Waaree Energies IPO received bids for around 1,60.92 crore shares against 2.12 crore shares on offer, as per exchange data.