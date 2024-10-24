NDTV ProfitIPOsWaaree Energies IPO Bags Record 97 Lakh Applications At Upper Price Band
ADVERTISEMENT

Waaree Energies IPO Bags Record 97 Lakh Applications At Upper Price Band

Waaree Energies IPO received bids for around 1,60.92 crore shares against 2.12 crore shares on offer, as per exchange data.

24 Oct 2024, 10:13 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The price band for Waaree Energies IPO was set at Rs 1,427–1,503 per share.(Photo source: X/@waareegroup)</p></div>
The price band for Waaree Energies IPO was set at Rs 1,427–1,503 per share.(Photo source: X/@waareegroup)

Waaree Energies Ltd.'s initial public offering received the highest number of applications at the upper price band ever received for book-build issue. The public issue of India's largest solar module manufacturer by capacity, worth Rs 4,321 crore, received 97.34 lakh applicants, the company said in a statement.

The price band for the issue was set at Rs 1,427–1,503 per share. Waaree Energies IPO received bids for around 1,60.92 crore shares against 2.12 crore shares on offer, as per exchange data.

Waaree Energies Subscription Details

  • Overall subscribed 76.34 times

  • Attracted subscription of over Rs 2.41 lakh crore

  • QIB portion subscribed 208.63 times

  • HNI-NII portion subscribed 62.48 times.

  • Retail portion subscribed 10.79 times

  • Employee portion subscribed 5.17 times

Waaree Energies IPO Allotment Underway

The allotment for shares under Waaree Energies IPO is to be finalised on Oct. 24, Thursday. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Oct. 28.

Investors can check the Waaree Energies IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Link Intime India Pvt. Ltd. and on the BSE website.

ALSO READ

Waaree Energies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status Online And Latest GMP
Opinion
Waaree Energies IPO Allotment Today: How To Check Status Online And Latest GMP
Read More

Waaree Energies IPO: Key Details

Waaree Energies Ltd.'s IPO has a total issue size of Rs 4321 crores, which includes a fresh issue of Rs 3,600 crore and an offer for sale worth Rs 721 crore. The company's anchor investor portion stood at Rs 1276.93 crore.

On the upper price band of Rs 1,503 per share, the company's market capitalization stands at over Rs 43,000 crore.

The company will be using around Rs 2,750 crore of the net IPO proceeds to enhance its capacity. The company will be setting up a 6 GW ingot wafer, solar cell and solar module facility. The company's total solar module capacity stands over 13 GW currently, which it aims to grow to over 20 GW by FY27.

The company is expected to finalize the basis of share allotment on Oct. 24, and will be listing on Indian exchanges on Oct. 28.

Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Private Ltd, SBI Capital Markets, Intensive Fiscal Services and ITI Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

ALSO READ

IPO Bound-Waaree Energies Eyes 300-Basis-Point Margin Uptick From Capacity Additions
Opinion
IPO Bound-Waaree Energies Eyes 300-Basis-Point Margin Uptick From Capacity Additions
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT