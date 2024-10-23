Waaree Energies IPO Day 3: Issue Subscribed 13.04 Times, GMP At 91.48%
Waaree Energies Ltd.'s initial public offering entered the third and final day on Wednesday. It was subscribed 13.04 times as of 12:12 pm.
The issue was subscribed 8.81 times on its second day, led by non-institutional and retail investors.
The IPO of Waaree Energies—the parent entity of listed company Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd.—is a mix of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 3,600 crore and an offer for sale of 48 lakh shares of face value of Rs 10 each.
Promoter Waaree Sustainable Finance Pvt. will offload 43.5 lakh shares via OFS. Chandurkar Investments Pvt. will sell 4.5 lakh shares, or its entire 0.17% stake.
The public offering is at a price band of Rs 1,427 to Rs 1,503 per share and the minimum lot size for bidding will be nine shares, with further bids to be made in multiples. Shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE. At the upper price band, the company is valued at a Rs 43,179-crore market capitalisation.
Waaree Energies raised approximately Rs 1,277 crore from anchor investors on Friday, ahead of its initial public offering.
Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India, Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt., SBI Capital Markets, Intensive Fiscal Services and ITI Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue.
Issue Details
Issue opens: Oct. 21.
Issue closes: Oct. 23.
Total offer size: Rs 4,321.4 crore.
Fresh issue size: Rs 3,600 crore.
Offer for sale size: Rs 721 crore.
Face value: Rs 10 apiece.
Fixed price band: Rs 1,427–1,503 per share.
Lot size: 9 shares.
Listing: NSE, BSE.
Use Of Proceeds
The majority of the proceeds from the IPO, as per the red herring prospectus, will be used to:
Partly finance the cost of establishing the company's 6 GW ingot wafer, solar cell and solar PV module manufacturing facility in Odisha. This financing will be done via an investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Sangam Solar One Pvt.
General corporate purposes.
Business
Waaree Energies, founded in 1990 and headquartered in Mumbai, is the parent company of listed Waaree Renewable Technologies. The company has India's largest aggregate solar module manufacturing installed capacity of 12 gigawatts and enjoyed a domestic market share of 20% in fiscal 2024.
The company operates four manufacturing facilities in India, covering a total area of 136.30 acres. These facilities are spread across Surat, Tumb, Nandigram, and Chikhli in Gujarat, India.
Waaree Energies IPO Subscription Status
The Waaree Energies IPO was subscribed 13.04 times as of 12:12 pm on Wednesday.
Qualified institutional buyers: 2.43 times.
Non-institutional investors: 40.23 times.
Retail investors: 7.78 times.
Employees reserved: 3.70 times.
Waaree Energies IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium of Waaree Energies was Rs 1,375 as of 11 a.m., implying a 91.48% gain over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit InvestorGain. The estimated listing price based on the GMP is Rs 2,878 per share.
GMP is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.