How To Check Pine Labs IPO Allotment Status On BSE, NSE And KFinTech; Find Latest GMP Here

The allotment for the Pine Labs IPO will be finalised on Wednesday, November 12, and the company's shares will list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on November 14.

The initial public offering of Pine Labs was fully subscribed on the last day of bidding on Friday. According to BSE data, the Rs 3,899.91 crore IPO received bids for 24,09,38,834 shares against 9,78,93,739 shares on offer, with investors subscribing the mainboard offer 2.46 times.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand by subscribing 4 times. The portion for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) was booked 1.22 times.

Pine Labs IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 3,899.91 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 9.41 crore shares aggregating to Rs 2,080 crore, and an offer for sale (OFS) of 8.23 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,819.91 crore.

The Pine Labs IPO’s price band has been set at Rs 210-Rs 221 per share.