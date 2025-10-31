Groww IPO GMP Today: Here's What Latest Grey Market Premium Signals Ahead Of Nov. 4 Launch

The Groww IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 6,632.3 crore. It comprises a fresh issuance of 10.6 crore shares, worth Rs 1,060 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore shares, amounting to Rs 5,572.3 crore.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 150 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 15,000. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,10,000. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,05,000.

The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share.

The subscription window for the Groww IPO will remain open from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, with the allotment expected to be finalised on Nov. 10. The company will transfer shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on Nov. 11 and refunds for non-allottees will be processed on the same day.

The shares of the company are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Nov. 12.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a minimum of 75% of the net offer. Retail investors will be allocated a maximum of 10% of the net offer size, while 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Kotak Mahindra Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar of the issue.