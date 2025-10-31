Groww IPO GMP Today: Here's What Latest Grey Market Premium Signals Ahead Of Nov. 4 Launch
Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO: The price band for the Groww IPO has been fixed between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share.
Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd., the parent company of online trading platform Groww, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week to raise over Rs 6,500 crore from the primary market.
Groww, a Bengaluru-based online investment and trading platform, has become a leading player in India’s fintech sector. The company offers a wide range of investments across stocks, mutual funds and bonds through its app.
Investors who want to bid for shares in the IPO must check the following details before making an investment call.
Groww IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Groww IPO stood at Rs 15 apiece as of 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 31. It indicates a listing price of Rs 115 apiece at a premium of 15% on the upper limit of the price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Groww IPO: Key Details
The Groww IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 6,632.3 crore. It comprises a fresh issuance of 10.6 crore shares, worth Rs 1,060 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 55.72 crore shares, amounting to Rs 5,572.3 crore.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 150 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 15,000. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,10,000. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,05,000.
The price band for the IPO has been fixed between Rs 95 and Rs 100 per share.
The subscription window for the Groww IPO will remain open from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, with the allotment expected to be finalised on Nov. 10. The company will transfer shares to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on Nov. 11 and refunds for non-allottees will be processed on the same day.
The shares of the company are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Nov. 12.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a minimum of 75% of the net offer. Retail investors will be allocated a maximum of 10% of the net offer size, while 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).
Kotak Mahindra Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar of the issue.
Use Of Proceeds
The company has proposed to use proceeds from the IPO to fund expenditure towards cloud infrastructure, brand building and performance marketing activities, investment in two material subsidiaries and funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
About Groww
Groww is a fintech company that provides an online platform for investors to invest in assets such as stocks, mutual funds, IPOs and bonds. It was incorporated in 2017. The company has also expanded into loans and financing solutions.
Financials
The company reported a 12% year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit at Rs 378.37 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 338.01 crore in Q1FY25. Revenue from operations fell 9.6% YoY to Rs 904.4 crore in Q1FY26 from Rs 1,000.8 crore in Q1FY25.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.