GK Energy IPO Allotment And GMP In Focus Today: Check Status, Listing Date
The IPO investors can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and MUFG Intime India. GK Energy IPO GMP has gained after a stellar subscription on the final day.
The initial public offering (IPO) of GK Energy was oversubscribed 89.62 times on the third and final day of bidding on September 23.
According to BSE data, the IPO received bids for 1,98,77,78,982 shares against 2,21,80,828 offered.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 186.29 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 122.73 times. Retail investors booked their quota 20.79 times.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 145 and Rs 153 per share. It was a book build issue worth Rs 464.26 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 2.61 crore shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 42 lakh shares amounting to Rs 64.26 crore.
The IPO share allotment status for GK Energy IPO is expected to be finalised on September 24. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on September 25. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.
Shares of GK Energy are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 26.
The company provides Engineering, Procurement and Commissioning (EPC) services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems. It will use proceeds from the IPO to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.
Steps To Check GK Energy IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Choose the issue type as “Equity”.
Select “GK Energy Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.
Steps To Check GK Energy IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Pick the company symbol "GKENERGY" from the dropdown list.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.
Steps To Check GK Energy IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar’s official website here - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select “GK Energy Ltd. - IPO” from the drop-down menu for company names. It’s important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.
Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.
Enter the details as per your selection.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.
GK Energy IPO GMP Today
The GMP for the GK Energy IPO was Rs 31 per share as of 8:30 a.m. on September 24. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 184 apiece, at a premium of 20.26% over the upper limit of the price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.