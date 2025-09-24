GK Energy IPO Allotment And GMP In Focus Today: Check Status, Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of GK Energy was oversubscribed 89.62 times on the third and final day of bidding on September 23.

According to BSE data, the IPO received bids for 1,98,77,78,982 shares against 2,21,80,828 offered.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 186.29 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 122.73 times. Retail investors booked their quota 20.79 times.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 145 and Rs 153 per share. It was a book build issue worth Rs 464.26 crore. It comprised a fresh issue of 2.61 crore shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 42 lakh shares amounting to Rs 64.26 crore.

The IPO share allotment status for GK Energy IPO is expected to be finalised on September 24. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on September 25. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

Shares of GK Energy are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on September 26.

The company provides Engineering, Procurement and Commissioning (EPC) services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems. It will use proceeds from the IPO to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.