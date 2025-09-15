Euro Pratik Sales IPO Opens On Sept. 16: Check Latest GMP And Other Key Details
The price band for the Euro Pratik Sales IPO has been fixed between Rs 235 and Rs 247 per share.
Euro Pratik Sales Ltd. is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 450 crore from the primary market. The company is a seller of decorative wall panels. Ahead of its opening on Sept. 16, the grey market premium (GMP) indicated a flat listing for the issue. Check the details below before bidding for shares in the IPO.
Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Euro Pratik Sales IPO was nil as of 10:53 a.m. on Sept. 15. This indicates a flat listing for Euro Pratik Sales IPO shares.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Euro Pratik Sales IPO: Key Details
The Euro Pratik Sales IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 451.31 crore. It comprises entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.83 crore shares.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 60 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,820. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 2,07,480. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It will lead to a minimum investment of Rs 10,07,760.
The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 235 and Rs 247 per share.
Investors can participate in the Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscription from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18. The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Sept. 19. The company is expected to transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Sept. 22. Refunds to non-allottees will also be initiated on the same day.
Shares of Euro Pratik Sales are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 23.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the net offer. Retail investors will be allocated at least 35% of the net offer and the remaining 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).
Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
Use Of Proceeds
As the IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS), the company will not receive any funds. Through the IPO, it aims to achieve the benefits of listing shares on the stock exchanges.
About Euro Pratik Sales
The company markets and sells decorative panels and laminates. It has 30 product categories and over 100 distributors.
Financials
The company reported a 21.51% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 76.44 crore in FY25 from Rs 62.91 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations rose 28.2% YoY to Rs 284.23 crore in FY25 from Rs 221.7 crore in FY24.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.