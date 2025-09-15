Euro Pratik Sales IPO Opens On Sept. 16: Check Latest GMP And Other Key Details

The Euro Pratik Sales IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 451.31 crore. It comprises entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.83 crore shares.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 60 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,820. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 2,07,480. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 68 lots. It will lead to a minimum investment of Rs 10,07,760.

The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 235 and Rs 247 per share.

Investors can participate in the Euro Pratik Sales IPO subscription from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18. The allotment of shares is proposed to be finalised on Sept. 19. The company is expected to transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Sept. 22. Refunds to non-allottees will also be initiated on the same day.

Shares of Euro Pratik Sales are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Sept. 23.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the net offer. Retail investors will be allocated at least 35% of the net offer and the remaining 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.