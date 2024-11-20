Enviro Infra Engineers IPO GMP Jumps Ahead Of November 22 Launch

The initial public offering of Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd. is set to open for subscription on November 22. Ahead of the opening, Enviro Infra Engineers IPO's GMP indicates a listing gain of 20.95% at the upper end of the price band.

The GMP stood at Rs 31 at 12:23 p.m. on November 20, as per InvestorGain. This indicates a decent listing over the upper limit of the price band, given that current trends are sustained. This indicates a listing price of Rs 179 per share.

On November 19, the GMP stood at Rs 22 and a day before it was Rs 17.

Note: GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.

The three-day subscription window for Enviro Infra Engineers IPO will close on November 26. The allotment status is likely to be finalised on November 27.

The IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as November 29. Enviro Infra Engineers' shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.