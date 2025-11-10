Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO GMP Signals Over 9% Listing Gain Ahead Of Launch; Check Details

The Emmvee Photovoltaic IPO is a book build issue of Rs 2,900 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 9.88 crore shares worth Rs 2,143.86 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.48 crore shares amounting to Rs 756.14 crore.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for a single lot size of 69 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,973. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,622. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,03,191.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 206 and Rs 217 per share.

JM Financial is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

The subscription window will be open from November 11 to November 13, with the allotment expected to be finalised on November 14. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on November 17, and refunds to non-allottees will be done on the same day.

The company's shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on November 18.