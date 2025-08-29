Anlon Healthcare IPO: Check Day Three Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details

Anlon Healthcare Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 4.33 times as of 11:15 a.m. Friday. The mainboard IPO, worth Rs 121.03 crore, comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.33 crore shares. The public issue is open for subscription till Aug. 29.

Anlon Healthcare has set aside 75% of the net issue for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) are allocated at least 15%, while the remaining 10% of the net issue is reserved for the retail category.

Bidders can apply for at least a single lot size of 164 shares in the retail category. For retail investors, the minimum application size is onr lot (164 shares), amounting to an investment of at least Rs 14,924.

For Small High Net-worth Individuals (S-HNIs), the minimum application size is 14 lots (2,296 shares) worth Rs 2,08,936. Big High Net-worth Individuals (B-HNIs) can apply for at least 68 lots (11,152 shares), amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 10,14,832.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd. is the lead manager. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for the IPO. The mainboard IPO is open for subscription till Aug. 29. Anlon Healthcare Ltd. is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment on Sept. 1. The company will initiate refunds and credit of shares to the Demat accounts on Sept. 2

Anlon Healthcare Ltd., founded in 2013, is based in Rajkot, Gujarat. The company began its manufacturing operations in 2017. It is primarily engaged in the production of APIs, pharmaceutical intermediates and nutraceuticals.