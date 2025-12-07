Aequs IPO Allotment: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And Other Key Details
Aequs IPO: The company is scheduled to finalise the IPO share allotment status on Monday, Dec. 8.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Aequs Ltd. witnessed an overwhelming response with a subscription of over 100 times on the final day of bidding on Friday, Dec. 5.
The IPO was oversubscribed across all categories, with a total subscription of 104.3 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their segment 122.93 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their quota 83.61 times, while the retail segment was booked 81.03 times.
Following the successful closure of the subscription window, investors are now waiting for the allotment of the shares. The company is scheduled to finalise the IPO share allotment status on Monday, Dec. 8.
Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and the issue registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd.
Steps To Check Aequs IPO Allotment Status On BSE
1. Open the BSE IPO allotment page here
2. Select the issue type as “Equity”
3. Choose ‘Aequs Ltd.’ from the dropdown menu
4. Enter your application number or PAN
5. Complete the Captcha for verification
6. Click the “Search” button to check your allotment status
How To Check Aequs IPO Allotment Status On NSE
1. Go to the NSE IPO allotment page here
2. Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”
3. Choose the company symbol from the dropdown menu
4. Enter your PAN and Application Number
5. Click “Submit” to view your share allotment details
Steps To Check Aequs IPO Allotment On Kfin Technologies
1. Visit the IPO Status page on the KFintech website here
2. From the IPO dropdown menu, choose 'Aequs’
3. Select the input option as PAN, Application number, or Demat Account
4. Enter your PAN, Application number, or Demat Account details
5. Enter the captcha details to proceed
Aequs IPO GMP
The latest grey market premium (GMP) trend for Aequs IPO stood at Rs 39 on Dec. 6, according to the Investorgain website. With the upper price band of Rs 124 apiece, the latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 163, at a premium of Rs 31.45% per share.
Note: GMP is not an official source of data and is based on speculation.
Aequs IPO Details
The Aequs IPO was a Rs 921.81-crore book-built issue, comprising a fresh issuance of 5.4 crore shares, worth Rs 670 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.03 crore shares, amounting to Rs 251.81 crore.
The issue opened for subscription on Dec. 3 and closed on Dec. 5.
Following allotment, refunds to unsuccessful applicants for the Aequs IPO are expected to be processed starting Dec 9. The IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Dec. 10. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE and BSE.
Aequs has proposed to use IPO proceeds for multiple purposes, including repayment or prepayment of borrowings and penalties, investments in subsidiaries and funding capital expenditure, among others.
Incorporated in 2000, Aequs is a fully integrated aerospace components manufacturing company. Its portfolio includes engine systems, landing systems, cargo and interiors, structures, assemblies and turning components for global aerospace clients.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.