Aequs IPO Allotment: Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And Other Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Aequs Ltd. witnessed an overwhelming response with a subscription of over 100 times on the final day of bidding on Friday, Dec. 5.

The IPO was oversubscribed across all categories, with a total subscription of 104.3 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their segment 122.93 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their quota 83.61 times, while the retail segment was booked 81.03 times.

Following the successful closure of the subscription window, investors are now waiting for the allotment of the shares. The company is scheduled to finalise the IPO share allotment status on Monday, Dec. 8.

Investors who applied for the IPO can check their allotment status on the official websites of the NSE, BSE and the issue registrar, Kfin Technologies Ltd.