Who Is Jishnu Dev Varma? All You Need To Know About Maharashtra's New Governor

Jishnu Dev Varma, the former Governor of Telangana, was on Tuesday sworn-in as the Governor of Maharashtra at Lok Bhavan in south Mumbai.

Upon his arrival, he was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the state police.

On Monday, Varma and his wife Sudha Dev Varma were welcomed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Mumbai airport. Deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, Chairman of Maharashtra Legislative Council Ram Shinde, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde, state police chief Sadanand Date and Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti were present.

Who is Jishnu Dev Varma?

According to the official website of Maharashtra Lok Bhavan, Jishnu Dev Varma comes from the royal family of the Manikya dynasty of Tripura.

The Manikya dynasty is described as one of India's early ruling lineages and is also known for introducing Tripura's first written Constitution in 1941.

He began his political career with the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1993.

He served as a National Council member representing Tripura and later held the position of General Secretary, where he handled organisational responsibilities in the Tripura state unit of the party.



ALSO READ: 'Credit Score As Character Certificate?': Why Some Employers Now Check It Before Hiring



In 2018, he contested the Tripura State Assembly election from the 19 Charilam ST constituency and won the seat with 89.33 % of the votes.

He became Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura in 2018. During his tenure, he handled important portfolios including finance, rural development and power.

He also served as a member of the advisory committee of the North-Eastern Council between 1989 and 1993.



ALSO READ: Heatwave Warning: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Mumbai, Thane; Residents Urged To Take Precautions



In addition, he worked as the convener of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) Tripura Chapter and coordinated several initiatives for the organisation in the North-East.

Apart from politics, he is also known for his involvement in creative activities. His interests include modern art, painting and sculpture.

Some of his artworks are displayed in public places, tourist locations and temples, often in association with the cultural organisation Sanskar Bharati.



ALSO READ:Commercial LPG Shortage In Bengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah Writes To Hardeep Singh Puri, Flags Direct Impact



He is also a poet and writer whose works have been written in Bengali and English.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.