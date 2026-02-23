Tamil Nadu SIR 2026: Steps To Check Your Name In Final Voter List

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Monday announced that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll has been completed.

Addressing mediapersons in Chennai, she said that 97.37 lakh voter names were removed under different categories during the revision process.



She informed that after deletions, additions and corrections, the total number of voters in the state now stands at 5.67 crore. Prior to the SIR exercise, Tamil Nadu had 6.41 crore electors. As part of the revision, 7.40 lakh young voters in the 18–19 age group have been newly added to the electoral roll.



Patnaik stated that the updated electoral roll reflects all changes made during the revision period. She also announced that the process of continuous updation of the electoral roll has begun from February 23, 2026.

How to Check Your Name in the Final Electoral Roll



Voters can verify their names in the final electoral roll through different methods.



1. Through the Tamil Nadu CEO Website



The final list is available on the official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu (elections.tn.gov.in.). To check their names, voters should first select the “Special Intensive Revision 2026” option and then click on “Final Publication of Electoral Roll – SIR 2026.” After this, they must enter details such as district and Assembly constituency, and choose the preferred language, either Tamil or English.



Voters should carefully select the relevant part name or polling booth. This step is important because polling booth designations and part numbers may have been revised in certain areas.

Once the required information is entered, the final electoral roll can be downloaded in PDF format. Voters can then search for their names in the downloaded document.



2. Through Booth Level Officers (BLOs)



Those who do not have internet access can approach their respective Booth Level Officers (BLOs). BLOs maintain electoral rolls at the local level and can assist voters in confirming their enrollment status.



3. Through ECINET Mobile Application



Voters can also use the ECINET mobile application to check their names. The app can additionally help users identify any changes in part numbers in case their polling details have been updated.



4. Through the Election Commission of India Website



Another option is to visit the Election Commission of India's website at voters.eci.gov.in, where voters can verify their details online.



What to Do If Your Name Is Missing in the list



With the continuous updation process starting from February 23, 2026, voters whose names do not appear in the final list can apply for inclusion.



They are required to fill and submit Form 6 along with supporting documents to confirm their age and place of residence. A recent passport-sized photograph must also be provided.

Applications can be submitted online through voters.eci.gov.in or via the ECINET mobile app. Alternatively, eligible individuals may submit the completed form and documents directly to the designated BLO.



Patnaik further stated that eligible voters can also request corrections or modifications to their entries. She added that provisions for filing appeals will also come into effect as part of the post-revision process.





Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.