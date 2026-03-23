Shocking Details Emerge About 'Godman' Ashok Kharat; CM Fadnavis Says Police Acted Proactively

The Nashik-based self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, arrested in a rape case on March 18, is now facing new charges by two more women, prompting the registration of additional cases in Maharashtra on Monday.

Earlier, in the initial complaint, a woman had accused him of repeatedly raping her over a period of three years.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the police acted proactively in arresting self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, as reported by PTI.

Fadnavis informed the state assembly that the victims were provided complete protection by authorities and expressed hope that more victims would gain the confidence to come forward. "The police trapped and proactively arrested Kharat. It is a very serious matter. He misused his so-called powers and misbehaved with women. Preparations to arrest him had been underway for some time,” he added.

The Opposition alleged the involvement of senior officials and ministers, demanding a detailed probe and the removal of whoever is found guilty, as per PTI.

As per the new cases, the accused, popularly known as ‘Captain' due to his Merchant Navy background, allegedly sexually exploited a seven-month pregnant woman and another woman on the pretext of getting her remarried, the official said. The second victim told the police that her kin first met Kharat in 2013 to fix her marriage.

The official informed, “The pregnant woman was raped by Kharat in his Canada Corner office between November 2023 and December 2025 after he promised to carry out rituals so that she would have healthy children. A case was registered on her complaint under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act." The official added, "In all, three cases have been registered against Kharat in the Sarkarwada police station."

According to the police findings, Kharat used to frighten people with a 20-foot-long wireless electronic fake snake and fake tiger skin. He even tricked buyers by selling Rs 100 per kilogram polished tamarind seeds as gems for Rs 10,000.

The chief minister said he would make a detailed statement on the case in the House on Tuesday and asserted that no one would be spared.

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