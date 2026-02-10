RMS Admission 2026 Result Declared: Call Letter And Cut-Offs Released

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, Delhi, has released the results of the Rashtriya Military Schools Entrance Examination 2026 for admission to Classes 6 and 9. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check their results and download interview call letters through the official admission portal.

Shortlisted candidates can access their interview call letters and result PDFs online through the RMS entrance website. The call letters carry details on the interview date, time, venue and further instructions.

Follow these steps to check your RMS result and download the call letter:

Step 1 : Visit delhi.nielit.gov.in to access the official RMS admission page.

Step 2 : Open the link titled "RMS Admission 2026 – Result / Interview Call Letter".

Step 3 : Enter the required login details.

Step 4 : Submit the details to view the result.

: Submit the details to view the result. Step 5: Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in the written examination must appear for a medical test and an interview as part of the final selection process. Admission to the respective Rashtriya Military School will depend on performance in the written test, medical examination and interview.

Cut-offs for this year

Class VI cut-off scores vary by gender and category. The cut-off for Civilians (General) stands at 138 for both boys and girls. In the JCOs & OR (General) category, the cut-off is 129 for boys and 132 for girls. Lower cut-offs apply to reserved categories such as SC and ST. The Killed in Action category has a cut-off of 84 for boys and 90 for girls.

The Ministry of Defence oversees Rashtriya Military Schools. The schools prepare students for admission to the National Defence Academy and other military institutions. Authorities conduct a national entrance examination every year to admit students to Classes 6 and 9.

