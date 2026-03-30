RBSE Result 2026: Rajasthan Board To Declare Class 12 Soon — How To Check?

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare Class 12 results for 2026 soon, with a tentative date set for the end of March or the beginning of April. Students who took the RBSE Class 12 exams in the Arts, Science, and Commerce disciplines are advised by the board to remain vigilant, as the results could be released soon.

Candidates can check their scorecards online by entering their roll numbers via the board's official websites.

Also Read: RBSE Class 8 Result 2026 Out: Girls Outperform Boys, Overall Pass Rate At 97.01% — Check More

Follow these steps to check & download RBSE class 12 result

Step 1: Navigate to the official RBSE site

Step 2: Select the link for “RBSE Class 12 Outcome 2026”

Step 3: Input your roll number in the login portal

Step 4: Click on 'submit' to check the result.

Step 5: Carefully check and save your results

Step 6: Print a copy for later use

Supplementary Exam

If a student fails in two subjects, they must sit for a supplementary examination. Once the outcomes are announced, the review and reassessment process will commence, where students can contest their grades if they are unhappy with scores.

Read Also: RBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Out: 94.23% Passing Rate Achieved; Here's How To Check & Download

Last year, the success rate was 97.70% for the Arts category, 99.07% for Commerce, and 94.43% for science. Following the announcement of results, students will be required to retrieve their original grade reports from their schools, as the online results serve as a provisional account.

Tens of thousands of students in Rajasthan took the RBSE class 12 boards. The outcomes will play a crucial role in determining students' qualifications for higher education opportunities in universities and colleges throughout India.

Generally, RBSE reveals results for all three disciplines, Arts, Science, and Commerce: either simultaneously or in succession. The board will disclose the pass percentage, toppers list, and performance by district alongside the results.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.