Ranchi-Delhi Air Ambulance Crash: From Aircraft To Passengers — Here's What We Know So Far

An air ambulance which was heading to Delhi from Ranchi crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Monday night.



The crash occurred about 7.10 pm after the air ambulance took off from Ranchi airport.

The casualties in the crash are not yet confirmed.

Here's what we know so far



- The medical flight was being operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd.

- The crashed aircraft was C90 type Beechcraft VT-AJV.



- The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST.

- After establishing contact with Kolkata, at 19:34 IST, the aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi, said DCGA.



- The District administration's search and rescue team is at the location and an AAIB team is being dispatched for investigation.



According to the paxmanifest, there were seven people on board, including two crew members.

Who were the aircrew?



Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat



Captain Savrajdeep Singh

What do we know about passengers?



Sanjay Kumar (Patient)



Archana Devi (Attendant)



Dhuru Kimar (Attendant)



Vikash Kumar Gupta (Doctor)



Sachin Kumar Misra (Paramedic)

