There Must Not Be Any Double Standards In Combating Terrorism: Rajnath Singh At SCO Meet

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) must not lose sight of "state-sponsored" cross-border terrorism as there is no place for any "double standards" in combating the menace, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday in a clear reference to Pakistan's support to various terror groups.

In his address at a conference of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Bishkek, Singh said India demonstrated its "firm resolve" during Operation Sindoor that "terror epicentres are no longer immune to justifiable punishment". "We must not lose sight of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism which attacks the very sovereignty of a nation state," he said.

"There is no place for any double standards, and SCO should not hesitate in seeking appropriate action against those who abet, shelter and provide safe havens to terrorists," Singh said.

The defence minister pitched for concerted global efforts to combat terrorism. "We are also facing a growing challenge in the form of extremism, radicalism and terrorism. Terrorism has become the most serious threat to the emerging world order."

"It is in this backdrop that the SCO emerged as an organisation, based on our shared values. The SCO has condemned such acts and ideologies in a common fight against terrorism," he said. The defence minister also touched upon the current geopolitical upheavals.

The world today is facing a reality check in the form of increasing unilateralism and conflicts, he said. A series of conflicts over the last few years led to loss of precious lives and property with a disturbing frequency, he said. "As people responsible for defence and security, it is a time for us to introspect and take effective measures to tackle this situation," he noted.



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