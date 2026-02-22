PM Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Rs 12,930 Crore In Meerut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut and said the BJP's work culture ensures the timely completion of projects once their foundation is laid.

Addressing a public meeting after flagging off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat train from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station here, Modi said the programme showcased the governance model of the “double-engine” government.

"BJP's work culture is about toiling day and night to ensure projects are completed once their foundation is laid. Improved law and order and safer travel have now transformed the area," he said.

He said for the first time, rapid rail and metro services were launched from the same platform and called it a glimpse of the connectivity envisioned for a developed India.

“Metro for intra-city travel and modern rapid rail for cleaner, faster mobility together reflect the vision of urban transformation,” Modi said.

The prime minister said projects no longer face prolonged delays as in the past, and noted that he had the opportunity to both lay the foundation and inaugurate the services.

Recalling his metro ride earlier in the day, he said students and other passengers expressed surprise at the scale and quality of the infrastructure.

He also referred to the improvements in law and order and travel safety, and said the region has undergone a transformation with increased women's participation in various sectors.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, Modi said metro services were operational in only five cities during its tenure, whereas the BJP-led government have expanded the facility to more than 25 cities.

"Under the Congress-Samajwadi Party regime, progress would not have been possible amid infrastructure scams," he said.

He congratulated the residents of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi on the launch of the services and recalled his long association with Meerut, noting that he had launched his campaign for the 2014, 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the city.

He slammed the opposition, saying that there was a time when the Congress government could not finalise agreements with developed countries even if it wanted to.

"Today, developed countries are eager to connect with India because they see their future in India's development," he said.

The world feels India is a power that can provide solutions to the challenges of the 21st century, the prime minister said, adding that the BJP government's priority is the development of the country and the prosperity of citizens.

