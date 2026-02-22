Trouble Fermenting For Sula: FTA With EU Set To Shake Up India's Wine Market

India's largest listed wine maker Sula Vineyards could be staring at a far more competitive landscape as the proposed India European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) promises to significantly lower import duties on European wines. While the move is aimed at deepening trade ties, it could also disrupt pricing dynamics in India's premium wine segment, Sula's strongest profit engine.
Tariff cuts to uncork sharper competition
Currently, imported wines attract duties of nearly 150% at entry, keeping most European labels firmly in the premium and super-premium bracket. Under the India-EU FTA, tariffs are expected to be cut to around 75% initially, with phased reductions bringing them down further to 20-30% over time.
Industry experts and distributors say this could translate into an average 30% drop in retail prices for imported European wines, significantly narrowing the price gap between imported and domestic premium offerings.
Why this matters for Sula?
Sula Vineyards commands close to 40% share of India's Rs 1,500-crore wine market, making it the undisputed market leader. However, its business is heavily skewed towards the premium end. Nearly 80% of Sula's revenue comes from premium wines, typically priced between Rs 750 and Rs 2,100.
This positioning has worked well so far, as high import duties insulated domestic players from aggressive foreign competition. But that protective wall may soon weaken.
Imported wines move closer to mass-premium
A snapshot from Mumbai's retail market highlights the scale of potential disruption. Currently, among 45 imported European wines tracked across major stores:
- Only 7 wines are priced below Rs 2,000
- 21 wines fall in the Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 range
- 12 wines are priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 10,000
- The most premium offering, Dom Pérignon Champagne, is priced at nearly Rs 39,739
The European mix includes 20 French wines, 20 Italian wines, two German, two Spanish and one Portuguese label largely positioned above the reach of mass consumers.
However, post-FTA price corrections could dramatically alter this mix. After a 30% price drop:
- 24 wines could be priced below Rs 2,000
- 11 wines may fall in the Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 range
- 8 wines could remain in the Rs 3,000- Rs 10,000 bracket
This places a large number of imported labels directly against Sula's core premium portfolio, a segment that has historically driven both volumes and margins.
|WINES
|MRP
|NEW MRP
|DIFFERENCE
|FRANCE
|CHABLIS HAMELIN (W)
|6250
|4375
|1875
|CHATEAU BONNET BORDEAUX(R)
|3430
|2401
|1029
|CHATEAU GOUMIN BORDEAUX(R)
|2999
|2099.3
|900
|CHATEAU HAUT BALASTARD(R)
|2300
|1610
|690
|CHATEAU LA MASCARONNE (ROSE)
|5750
|4025
|1725
|CHATEAU TOUR DE SEGUR(R)
|4490
|3143
|1347
|CHATEAUNEUF DU PAPE(R)
|14550
|10185
|4365
|DOM PERIGNON CHAMPAGNE 15
|39739
|27817.3
|11922
|LA VIELLE FERME ROSE
|2660
|1862
|798
|LE GRAND CHARDONAY(W)(NO SELL)
|1800
|1260
|540
|LE GRAND PINOT NOIR (R)
|1900
|1330
|570
|LE GRAND ROSE (PINK)
|1750
|1225
|525
|LILLET ROSE
|2600
|1820
|780
|MOET CHANDON CHAMPAGNE
|9703
|6792.1
|2911
|MOET CHANDON ROSE CHAMPAGNE
|11912
|8338.4
|3574
|MOULIN DE GASSAC SAUVIGNON BLANC(W)
|2150
|1505
|645
|PAUL MAS CHARDONAY(W)
|2295
|1606.5
|689
|PAUL MAS MERLOT(R)
|2295
|1606.5
|689
|TOURAINE SAUVIGNON BLANC (W)
|3880
|2716
|1164
|VEUVE CLICQUOT PONSARDIN ROSE CHAMPAGNE
|12173
|8521.1
|3652
|GERMANY
|BLACK TOWER PINOT NOIR(R)
|2250
|1575
|675
|BLACK TOWER RIESLING(W)
|2250
|1575
|675
|ITALY
|AMARONE CASA LUPO (R)
|12500
|8750
|3750
|BAGLIETTI PROSECCO
|2950
|2065
|885
|BAGLIETTI ROSE
|2950
|2065
|885
|BORGOFULVIA MONTEPULCIANO(R)
|2370
|1659
|711
|BORGOFULVIA SANGIOVESE(R)
|2000
|1400
|600
|FANTINI CALALENTA (PINK)
|2990
|2093
|897
|FANTINI MONTEPULCIANO (R)
|2350
|1645
|705
|GIACONDI CHARDONNAY (W)
|1475
|1032.5
|443
|GIACONDI MERLOT (R)
|1475
|1032.5
|443
|PALADIN DRAGO CHARDONNAY(W))
|3499
|2449.3
|1050
|PALADIN DRAGO ROSSO MERLOT (R)
|3899
|2729.3
|1170
|PALADIN PINOT GRIGIO (W)
|2599
|1819.3
|780
|PALADIN VALENTINO BRUT
|2650
|1855
|795
|SANTA CRISTINA(R)
|3975
|2782.5
|1193
|SENSI CHIANTI COLLEZIONE(R)
|2499
|1749.3
|750
|SENSI PINOT GRIGIO(W)
|2399
|1679.3
|720
|SENSI PINOTNOIR ROSE(SPARKLING )
|4799
|3359.3
|1440
|STELLA ROSA MOSCATO (W)
|2295
|1606.5
|689
|VILLA SANDI PROSECCO
|2450
|1715
|735
|VULTASI TOSCANA ROSSO (R)(NO SELL)
|4200
|2940
|1260
|PORTUGAL
|COCKBURNS SP.RESERVE PORT (R)
|3980
|2786
|1194
|SPAIN
|TORRES MASRABELL TEMPRANILLO(R)
|1900
|1330
|570
|TORRES SANGRE D TORO(R)
|2050
|1435
|615
Sula's Earnings already under pressure
The timing of this intensifying competition is particularly challenging for Sula. The company has already reported revenue degrowth for three consecutive quarters, reflecting softer discretionary spending, high inflation and slower urban consumption. Profitability has taken an even sharper hit. Net profit has declined steeply across recent quarters:
- Q1: down 87%
- Q2: down 58%
- Q3: down 64%
While management has attributed some of the pressure to seasonality, rising costs and muted demand, analysts warn that cheaper imported wines could further squeeze pricing power and margins in the premium category.
Can distribution partnerships cushion the impact?
Sula is not entirely unprepared. Over the last few years, the company has expanded its strategy beyond just domestic wine production. It has begun collaborating with imported wine players like French Le Grand Noire and Torres , leveraging its strong distribution network to bring global labels to Indian shelves.
At present, distribution of imported brands contributes about 2-2.5% to Sula's revenue , a relatively small share, but one that could grow meaningfully if imported wine volumes rise post-FTA.
This dual-play model being both a domestic producer and a distributor of global labels could help Sula participate in the growth of imported wines rather than lose market relevance entirely. However, analysts note that distribution margins are typically thinner than manufacturing margins, limiting the upside.
A structural shift for the wine industry
For the broader Indian wine market, the India-EU FTA could be a turning point. Lower prices may expand wine consumption, attract younger consumers and accelerate premiumisation. But for domestic producers like Sula, the challenge will be to defend brand loyalty, innovate within the premium segment and maintain profitability amid rising competition.
As Europe's vineyards get easier access to Indian tables, Sula's next phase of growth may depend less on protection and more on differentiation a test that could redefine India's wine story in the years ahead.
ALSO READ | Kwality Wall's Bets On Aggressive Expansion In 'Under-Penetrated' Indian Ice-Cream Market
Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.