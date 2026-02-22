Trouble Fermenting For Sula: FTA With EU Set To Shake Up India's Wine Market

India's largest listed wine maker Sula Vineyards could be staring at a far more competitive landscape as the proposed India European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) promises to significantly lower import duties on European wines. While the move is aimed at deepening trade ties, it could also disrupt pricing dynamics in India's premium wine segment, Sula's strongest profit engine.

Tariff cuts to uncork sharper competition

Currently, imported wines attract duties of nearly 150% at entry, keeping most European labels firmly in the premium and super-premium bracket. Under the India-EU FTA, tariffs are expected to be cut to around 75% initially, with phased reductions bringing them down further to 20-30% over time.

Industry experts and distributors say this could translate into an average 30% drop in retail prices for imported European wines, significantly narrowing the price gap between imported and domestic premium offerings.

Why this matters for Sula?

Sula Vineyards commands close to 40% share of India's Rs 1,500-crore wine market, making it the undisputed market leader. However, its business is heavily skewed towards the premium end. Nearly 80% of Sula's revenue comes from premium wines, typically priced between Rs 750 and Rs 2,100.

This positioning has worked well so far, as high import duties insulated domestic players from aggressive foreign competition. But that protective wall may soon weaken.

Imported wines move closer to mass-premium

A snapshot from Mumbai's retail market highlights the scale of potential disruption. Currently, among 45 imported European wines tracked across major stores:

Only 7 wines are priced below Rs 2,000

21 wines fall in the Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 range

12 wines are priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 10,000

The most premium offering, Dom Pérignon Champagne, is priced at nearly Rs 39,739

The European mix includes 20 French wines, 20 Italian wines, two German, two Spanish and one Portuguese label largely positioned above the reach of mass consumers.

However, post-FTA price corrections could dramatically alter this mix. After a 30% price drop:

24 wines could be priced below Rs 2,000

11 wines may fall in the Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 range

8 wines could remain in the Rs 3,000- Rs 10,000 bracket

This places a large number of imported labels directly against Sula's core premium portfolio, a segment that has historically driven both volumes and margins.

WINES MRP NEW MRP DIFFERENCE FRANCE CHABLIS HAMELIN (W) 6250 4375 1875 CHATEAU BONNET BORDEAUX(R) 3430 2401 1029 CHATEAU GOUMIN BORDEAUX(R) 2999 2099.3 900 CHATEAU HAUT BALASTARD(R) 2300 1610 690 CHATEAU LA MASCARONNE (ROSE) 5750 4025 1725 CHATEAU TOUR DE SEGUR(R) 4490 3143 1347 CHATEAUNEUF DU PAPE(R) 14550 10185 4365 DOM PERIGNON CHAMPAGNE 15 39739 27817.3 11922 LA VIELLE FERME ROSE 2660 1862 798 LE GRAND CHARDONAY(W)(NO SELL) 1800 1260 540 LE GRAND PINOT NOIR (R) 1900 1330 570 LE GRAND ROSE (PINK) 1750 1225 525 LILLET ROSE 2600 1820 780 MOET CHANDON CHAMPAGNE 9703 6792.1 2911 MOET CHANDON ROSE CHAMPAGNE 11912 8338.4 3574 MOULIN DE GASSAC SAUVIGNON BLANC(W) 2150 1505 645 PAUL MAS CHARDONAY(W) 2295 1606.5 689 PAUL MAS MERLOT(R) 2295 1606.5 689 TOURAINE SAUVIGNON BLANC (W) 3880 2716 1164 VEUVE CLICQUOT PONSARDIN ROSE CHAMPAGNE 12173 8521.1 3652 GERMANY BLACK TOWER PINOT NOIR(R) 2250 1575 675 BLACK TOWER RIESLING(W) 2250 1575 675 ITALY AMARONE CASA LUPO (R) 12500 8750 3750 BAGLIETTI PROSECCO 2950 2065 885 BAGLIETTI ROSE 2950 2065 885 BORGOFULVIA MONTEPULCIANO(R) 2370 1659 711 BORGOFULVIA SANGIOVESE(R) 2000 1400 600 FANTINI CALALENTA (PINK) 2990 2093 897 FANTINI MONTEPULCIANO (R) 2350 1645 705 GIACONDI CHARDONNAY (W) 1475 1032.5 443 GIACONDI MERLOT (R) 1475 1032.5 443 PALADIN DRAGO CHARDONNAY(W)) 3499 2449.3 1050 PALADIN DRAGO ROSSO MERLOT (R) 3899 2729.3 1170 PALADIN PINOT GRIGIO (W) 2599 1819.3 780 PALADIN VALENTINO BRUT 2650 1855 795 SANTA CRISTINA(R) 3975 2782.5 1193 SENSI CHIANTI COLLEZIONE(R) 2499 1749.3 750 SENSI PINOT GRIGIO(W) 2399 1679.3 720 SENSI PINOTNOIR ROSE(SPARKLING ) 4799 3359.3 1440 STELLA ROSA MOSCATO (W) 2295 1606.5 689 VILLA SANDI PROSECCO 2450 1715 735 VULTASI TOSCANA ROSSO (R)(NO SELL) 4200 2940 1260 PORTUGAL COCKBURNS SP.RESERVE PORT (R) 3980 2786 1194 SPAIN TORRES MASRABELL TEMPRANILLO(R) 1900 1330 570 TORRES SANGRE D TORO(R) 2050 1435 615

Sula's Earnings already under pressure

The timing of this intensifying competition is particularly challenging for Sula. The company has already reported revenue degrowth for three consecutive quarters, reflecting softer discretionary spending, high inflation and slower urban consumption. Profitability has taken an even sharper hit. Net profit has declined steeply across recent quarters:

Q1: down 87%

Q2: down 58%

Q3: down 64%

While management has attributed some of the pressure to seasonality, rising costs and muted demand, analysts warn that cheaper imported wines could further squeeze pricing power and margins in the premium category.

Can distribution partnerships cushion the impact?

Sula is not entirely unprepared. Over the last few years, the company has expanded its strategy beyond just domestic wine production. It has begun collaborating with imported wine players like French Le Grand Noire and Torres , leveraging its strong distribution network to bring global labels to Indian shelves.

At present, distribution of imported brands contributes about 2-2.5% to Sula's revenue , a relatively small share, but one that could grow meaningfully if imported wine volumes rise post-FTA.

This dual-play model being both a domestic producer and a distributor of global labels could help Sula participate in the growth of imported wines rather than lose market relevance entirely. However, analysts note that distribution margins are typically thinner than manufacturing margins, limiting the upside.

A structural shift for the wine industry

For the broader Indian wine market, the India-EU FTA could be a turning point. Lower prices may expand wine consumption, attract younger consumers and accelerate premiumisation. But for domestic producers like Sula, the challenge will be to defend brand loyalty, innovate within the premium segment and maintain profitability amid rising competition.

As Europe's vineyards get easier access to Indian tables, Sula's next phase of growth may depend less on protection and more on differentiation a test that could redefine India's wine story in the years ahead.

