Trouble Fermenting For Sula: FTA With EU Set To Shake Up India's Wine Market

Sula's premium market commands a share of 80% of the total revenue which could be affected after influx of cheaper European wines.

Sula Vineyards commands close to 40% share of India's Rs 1,500-crore wine market, making it the undisputed market leader.
India's largest listed wine maker Sula Vineyards could be staring at a far more competitive landscape as the proposed India European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) promises to significantly lower import duties on European wines. While the move is aimed at deepening trade ties, it could also disrupt pricing dynamics in India's premium wine segment, Sula's strongest profit engine.

Tariff cuts to uncork sharper competition

Currently, imported wines attract duties of nearly 150% at entry, keeping most European labels firmly in the premium and super-premium bracket. Under the India-EU FTA, tariffs are expected to be cut to around 75% initially, with phased reductions bringing them down further to 20-30% over time.

Industry experts and distributors say this could translate into an average 30% drop in retail prices for imported European wines, significantly narrowing the price gap between imported and domestic premium offerings.

Why this matters for Sula?

Sula Vineyards commands close to 40% share of India's Rs 1,500-crore wine market, making it the undisputed market leader. However, its business is heavily skewed towards the premium end. Nearly 80% of Sula's revenue comes from premium wines, typically priced between Rs 750 and Rs 2,100.

This positioning has worked well so far, as high import duties insulated domestic players from aggressive foreign competition. But that protective wall may soon weaken.

Imported wines move closer to mass-premium

A snapshot from Mumbai's retail market highlights the scale of potential disruption. Currently, among 45 imported European wines tracked across major stores:

  • Only 7 wines are priced below Rs 2,000
  • 21 wines fall in the Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 range
  • 12 wines are priced between Rs 3,000 and Rs 10,000
  • The most premium offering, Dom Pérignon Champagne, is priced at nearly Rs 39,739

The European mix includes 20 French wines, 20 Italian wines, two German, two Spanish and one Portuguese label largely positioned above the reach of mass consumers.

However, post-FTA price corrections could dramatically alter this mix. After a 30% price drop:

  • 24 wines could be priced below Rs 2,000
  • 11 wines may fall in the Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000 range
  • 8 wines could remain in the Rs 3,000- Rs 10,000 bracket

This places a large number of imported labels directly against Sula's core premium portfolio, a segment that has historically driven both volumes and margins.

 WINESMRPNEW MRPDIFFERENCE
FRANCECHABLIS HAMELIN (W)625043751875
 CHATEAU BONNET BORDEAUX(R)343024011029
 CHATEAU GOUMIN BORDEAUX(R)29992099.3900
 CHATEAU HAUT BALASTARD(R)23001610690
 CHATEAU LA MASCARONNE (ROSE)575040251725
 CHATEAU TOUR DE SEGUR(R)449031431347
 CHATEAUNEUF DU PAPE(R)14550101854365
 DOM PERIGNON CHAMPAGNE 153973927817.311922
 LA VIELLE FERME ROSE26601862798
 LE GRAND CHARDONAY(W)(NO SELL)18001260540
 LE GRAND PINOT NOIR (R)19001330570
 LE GRAND ROSE (PINK)17501225525
 LILLET ROSE26001820780
 MOET CHANDON CHAMPAGNE97036792.12911
 MOET CHANDON ROSE CHAMPAGNE119128338.43574
 MOULIN DE GASSAC SAUVIGNON BLANC(W)21501505645
 PAUL MAS CHARDONAY(W)22951606.5689
 PAUL MAS MERLOT(R)22951606.5689
 TOURAINE SAUVIGNON BLANC (W)388027161164
 VEUVE CLICQUOT PONSARDIN ROSE CHAMPAGNE121738521.13652
GERMANYBLACK TOWER PINOT NOIR(R)22501575675
 BLACK TOWER RIESLING(W)22501575675
ITALYAMARONE CASA LUPO (R)1250087503750
 BAGLIETTI PROSECCO29502065885
 BAGLIETTI ROSE29502065885
 BORGOFULVIA MONTEPULCIANO(R)23701659711
 BORGOFULVIA SANGIOVESE(R)20001400600
 FANTINI CALALENTA (PINK)29902093897
 FANTINI MONTEPULCIANO (R)23501645705
 GIACONDI CHARDONNAY (W)14751032.5443
 GIACONDI MERLOT (R)14751032.5443
 PALADIN DRAGO CHARDONNAY(W))34992449.31050
 PALADIN DRAGO ROSSO MERLOT (R)38992729.31170
 PALADIN PINOT GRIGIO (W)25991819.3780
 PALADIN VALENTINO BRUT26501855795
 SANTA CRISTINA(R)39752782.51193
 SENSI CHIANTI COLLEZIONE(R)24991749.3750
 SENSI PINOT GRIGIO(W)23991679.3720
 SENSI PINOTNOIR ROSE(SPARKLING )47993359.31440
 STELLA ROSA MOSCATO (W)22951606.5689
 VILLA SANDI PROSECCO24501715735
 VULTASI TOSCANA ROSSO (R)(NO SELL)420029401260
PORTUGALCOCKBURNS SP.RESERVE PORT (R)398027861194
SPAINTORRES MASRABELL TEMPRANILLO(R)19001330570
 TORRES SANGRE D TORO(R)20501435615

Sula's Earnings already under pressure

The timing of this intensifying competition is particularly challenging for Sula. The company has already reported revenue degrowth for three consecutive quarters, reflecting softer discretionary spending, high inflation and slower urban consumption. Profitability has taken an even sharper hit. Net profit has declined steeply across recent quarters:

  • Q1: down 87%
  • Q2: down 58%
  • Q3: down 64%

While management has attributed some of the pressure to seasonality, rising costs and muted demand, analysts warn that cheaper imported wines could further squeeze pricing power and margins in the premium category.

Can distribution partnerships cushion the impact?

Sula is not entirely unprepared. Over the last few years, the company has expanded its strategy beyond just domestic wine production. It has begun collaborating with imported wine players like French Le Grand Noire and Torres , leveraging its strong distribution network to bring global labels to Indian shelves.

At present, distribution of imported brands contributes about 2-2.5% to Sula's revenue , a relatively small share, but one that could grow meaningfully if imported wine volumes rise post-FTA.

This dual-play model being both a domestic producer and a distributor of global labels could help Sula participate in the growth of imported wines rather than lose market relevance entirely. However, analysts note that distribution margins are typically thinner than manufacturing margins, limiting the upside.

A structural shift for the wine industry

For the broader Indian wine market, the India-EU FTA could be a turning point. Lower prices may expand wine consumption, attract younger consumers and accelerate premiumisation. But for domestic producers like Sula, the challenge will be to defend brand loyalty, innovate within the premium segment and maintain profitability amid rising competition.

As Europe's vineyards get easier access to Indian tables, Sula's next phase of growth may depend less on protection and more on differentiation a test that could redefine India's wine story in the years ahead.

