Mumbai Stabbing Case: Shocking Details Emerge, Victims Told To Recite Kalma — Here's What We Know

A 31-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two security guards in Mumbai's Mira Road area, police said on Tuesday.

The stabbing occurred after the accused allegedly asked the guards to recite the Kalma — an Islamic declaration of faith — and attacked them when they said they could not, NDTV reported, citing police sources.

The accused's alleged links to ISIS propaganda are now under scanner by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad.

What Happened

The attack took place around 4 a.m. on Sunday at an under-construction building in Mira Road East, where security guards Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Sen were on duty, police said

The accused, identified as Zaib Zubair Ansari, walked up to the two men, asked their names and religion, and they answered. He then asked if they could recite the Kalma. After they said they could not, he allegedly pulled out a knife and slashed both of them, according to sources.

Condition Of The Victims

Mishra suffered severe wounds, including damage to his intestines. Sen sustained minor injuries to his back and managed to escape into a security cabin. Both men were, reportedly, taken to Wockhardt Hospital, where doctors say they are stable and remain under treatment.

How The Accused Was Caught

A police team reached the spot soon after receiving information about the stabbing. Using CCTV footage from the area, investigators identified Ansari and tracked him to his rented residence in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road East, police officials said.

He was arrested within one-and-a-half hours of the incident. A case has been registered at Naya Nagar Police Station based on Sen's complaint.

Who Is Zaib Zubair Ansari

As per police sources, Ansari had studied in the United States until 2019 before returning to India, where he had been living alone in a rented accommodation in Mira Road, NDTV reported. Until three to four months ago, he worked as a teacher at a coaching centre, teaching chemistry and mathematics. Investigators also found that his landlord had allegedly asked him to vacate the flat by May 5, sources added.

ISIS Links Under Scanner

The probe revealed Ansari's browsing history allegedly included repeated access to ISIS-related propaganda videos, sources told NDTV. Additionally, sources also claimed words like 'ISIS', 'lone wolf', 'jihad', and 'Gaza' were found scribbled in notes written by Ansari.

Maharashtra Police's ATS has taken charge of the investigation, and the Naya Nagar police and ATS are jointly probing whether the incident has broader ideological or extremist connections, police said.

Police Advisory

Police issued an official statement asking citizens not to share rumours or unverified claims about the incident as the investigation remains ongoing.

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