Mumbai Lakes' Water Levels Plunge Below 30%; BMC Considers Supply Cuts To Sustain Stock Through Peak Summer

The Mumbai civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), is considering water cuts from May 1 to manage the supply as the levels in the city's water-supplying lakes plunge. The lake levels supplying the city fell to 28.79% on Monday, triggering concerns about sustained water supply, Mid Day reported.

The concerns have been worsened by the India Meteorological Department (IMD)'s warning that India could experience a weakened monsoon this year. As a result, the BMC is considering precautionary measures to be able to stretch the water supply through the peak summer months.

This follows even as water levels in the seven lakes in Mumbai, Palghar and Thane reached their all-time high mark during the heavy monsoon last year. By the end of September, the total useful water stock had reached over 99% of the combined 14.47 lakh million litres capacity.

However, with the stocks now below 30%, the BMC is considering a 5–10% water cut from May 1 to manage supply. According to Mid Day, the decision is expected this week.

Officials Worried About Weak Monsoon

Officials told the publication that the step is needed to stretch existing reserves through the peak summer months. They are concerned that lower-than-normal rainfall this year could further strain water supplies. Typically, the water stock in these lakes - Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Tulsi, Modak Sagar and Vihar - starts replenishing after the June rains.

"If the lakes do not fill up, we will need to sustain the existing stock till the end of August. If lakes aren't filled to the brim this monsoon season, we will face a water shortage until the rainy season next year. So, a decision has to be taken regarding the judicious use of the existing stock," an official told Mid Day.

Mumbai receives 3,950 to 4,100 million litres of water per day (MLD) from the seven lakes. The latest available in these lakes as of April 27 is higher compared to 2025 and 2024 levels. In 2025, the combined water stock stood at around 25%, while it was nearly 21% in 2024, the report said. As a precaution, the BMC has also requested the state urban development department to release one lakh million litres from the Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna dams. The authorities said that this measure can help the water supply last till August.

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