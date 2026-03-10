Mumbai Hit By LPG Supply Disruptions Amid Iran War — Check New Rule On Refill Booking

Mumbai has been hit by disruption in supply of domestic LPG amid the Iran war, leading to delays in delivery and extended waiting times for households. Dealers said supply of commercial cylinders used by hotels and restaurants has been completely suspended, raising concerns that eateries could soon face a crisis.

Panic buying has already set in, with refill bookings surging since Monday morning. Families with two-cylinder connections rushed to dealer outlets to secure new bookings. "A new notification from the Union Ministry of Petroleum stipulates that domestic consumers can only book a new refill 25 days after receiving one cylinder," a Times of India report quoted a dealer as saying.

In a bid to curb hoarding of LPG amid fears of an energy crunch stemming from the conflict, the waiting period for domestic LPG refills has been raised from 21 days to 25, reported NDTV.

ALSO READ: Trump Signals Possible End To Iran War, Floats Removing Oil Sanctions

Concerns Over Oil Prices

Concerns over global oil prices have escalated after Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's Revolutionary Guards have said the strait will remain closed only to vessels from the US, Israel, Europe, and their Western allies.

Despite the tensions, sources told NDTV that every petrol pump in the country remains operational and that India currently has sufficient reserves, including adequate stocks of aviation turbine fuel. "We are the producer and exporter... we hope that crude prices will be around 100%," an official said.

As a precaution against LPG hoarding, the government has directed all refineries to boost LPG production and prioritise supplies for domestic use over commercial and industrial demand.

Sources also told NDTV that petrol and diesel prices are unlikely to rise unless global crude breaches $130 per barrel. "We expect crude oil prices to be around $100 per barrel," one source said. "No problem of shortage of petrol and diesel at any pump in country," they added.

ALSO READ: Brent Crude Drops 6% To Below $92-Level As Trump Signals Possible End To Iran Conflict

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.