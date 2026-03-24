LPG Prices Today, March 24: Check Prices In Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, And More

The government has advised commercial LPG consumers in major cities to switch to piped natural gas (PNG) as part of efforts to reduce reliance on liquefied petroleum gas. Domestic LPG supply is stable, with no disruptions at distributorships and normal delivery schedules nationwide. Deliveries are largely being made through Delivery Authentication Code (DAC), and panic bookings have eased, officials said.

On the commercial LPG side, the government has progressively increased LPG allocations. Here are the LPG rates in India, as of March 24, 2026.

New Delhi

Domestic LPG price - Rs 913

Commercial LPG price- Rs 1,884.50

Mumbai

Domestic LPG price - Rs 912.50

Commercial LPG price - Rs 1,836

Bengaluru

Domestic LPG price - Rs 915.50

Commercial LPG price - Rs 1,958

Kolkata

Domestic LPG price - Rs 939

Commercial LPG price - Rs 1,988.50

Chennai

Domestic LPG price - Rs 928.50

Commercial LPG price - Rs 2,043.50

Hyderabad

Domestic LPG price - Rs 965

Commercial LPG price - Rs 2,105.50

Lucknow

Domestic LPG price - Rs 950.50

Commercial LPG price - Rs 2,007

Bhubaneswar

Domestic LPG price - Rs 939

Commercial LPG price - Rs 2,029

Thiruvananthapuram

Domestic LPG price - Rs 922.00

Commercial LPG price - Rs 1,912

Three days ago, the Centre approved an additional 20% allocation of commercial LPG to states and Union Territories, taking the total allocation to 50% increased domestic output is helping the situation crawl back to normalcy. The war in the Middle East disrupted energy supplies to India, leading to initial curtailment in LPG supplies to commercial establishments like hotels to prioritise supplies to household kitchens.

The latest increase prioritises sectors such as restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing units, dairy operations, community kitchens, and subsidised food outlets run by state governments and local bodies, the statement said, adding that provision has also been made for 5 kg cylinders for migrant workers.

ALSO READ: LPG Supply Update: Domestic Deliveries Stable, Commercial Allocation Raised To 50%

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