India’s Longest Funicular Railway Starts At Maharashtra’s Shri Malanggad: All You Need To Know

Journey to the revered Shri Malanggad shrine near Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district has become a lot easier with the inauguration of a new funicular railway line. After decades of anticipation, the project officially became a reality on Jan. 18, with MLA Kisan Kathore leading the inauguration along with MLA Sulabha Gaikwad. The project was first proposed by Kathore in 2004.

At 1.2 km long, it is said to be the longest funicular railway in the country.

Why Does It Matter?

Till now, pilgrims visiting the Shri Malanggad shrine and the nearby Haji Malang Dargah were required to climb nearly 2,600 rock-cut steps to reach the site. The journey remained extremely difficult for the elderly, children and those facing health issues.

The holy site known for the Dargah of the Sufi saint Haji Malang is located 20 kilometres away from Kalyan railway station. The plateau, which is a part of the Malanggad Fort, also houses the Panchi Pir shrine, named after the five Pirs who accompanied Haji Malang. Pilgrims can reach the base of the hill from the Kalyan railway station using state roadways buses and auto-rickshaws, as well as private vehicles.

While the arduous journey earlier took nearly two hours on foot, it can now be completed in about 10 minutes. This offers immense relief to pilgrims across all age groups.

Under the new system, up to 120 passengers can be carried per trip, while the overall capacity remains around 1,200 passengers per hour. This will help in easing crowd pressure, especially during the peak pilgrimage seasons, festivals and weekends.

How It Became A Reality?

The project was proposed for the first time in 2004, but has witnessed major delays since then. The construction work started in 2012 due to funding issues and other administrative delays.

Also, it faced several engineering challenges, considering the steep, uneven terrain of Malanggad hill that rises approximately 320 metres above the base.

According to a Times of India report, the construction work continued for nearly 13 years and it was completed last year. But the inauguration was further delayed due to pending safety clearances. It is now being operated and maintained by a team of 70 trained professionals.

A funicular railway operates on a cable-driven system. The two carriages stay connected via a single cable. This means that when one carriage ascends the slope, the other one will come down simultaneously.

As per a News18 report, the system remains well-equipped with five layers of safety standards, including an automatic braking system that can get activated even if manual controls fail.

Schedule And Price

The funicular railway operates on a daily basis from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The tickets for a round trip have been priced at Rs 150 for adults and Rs 75 for children.

Also, visitors must note that there are parking charges at the base station. This includes Rs 20 for up to two hours for two-wheelers and Rs 50 for cars.

Marking the launch, authorities had earlier offered free rides for the first and second day of operations.

Where To Book Tickets?

For now, tickets for the Malanggad funicular railway can only be booked offline. Visitors can purchase tickets from the counter after reaching the base station.

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.