Gas Agency Raided In Pune, Illegal Stock Of 57 LPG Cylinders Found

Amid the West Asia crisis and rumours of LPG shortage, a team from the food supplies department found 57 cylinders stocked illegally at a gas agency in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune on Friday, an official said.

The action at Bopodi by the department's squad, set up as per directions from the district collectorate, was based on a complaint, he added.

"We found 57 domestic LPG cylinders stocked in the godown without permission. The process to charge the gas agency under Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act has begun," the official said.

The Delhi government is also closely monitoring the stock and distribution of LPG and other petroleum products and carrying out enforcement drives to prevent malpractice, according to a statement issued Friday.

The supply of LPG, petrol, diesel and piped natural gas (PNG) remains normal in the national capital, it said, urging residents not to resort to panic buying or hoarding over rumours circulating on social media.

ALSO READ: LPG Shortage: Govt Urges To Refrain From Panic Booking, Says Domestic Production Increased By 30%

The Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department statement said there is no disruption in fuel availability in the city and warned that hoarding or black marketing of fuel is illegal and will invite strict action.

Indraprastha Gas Limited confirmed that the supply of domestic PNG is stable and natural gas allocation continues to prioritise households and the CNG transport sector, the statement read.

Oil marketing companies have also assured the Delhi government that adequate stocks of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders are available in the city and nearby supply depots, with the fuel distribution supply chain functioning normally, it said.

"To ensure smooth supply management, the minimum gap between two LPG refill bookings has been revised to 25 days. However, LPG consumers are continuing to receive cylinder deliveries within an average of three days from the date of booking," the statement read.

It urged residents to use digital booking options offered by oil marketing companies, including official portals, SMS, IVRS, missed-call services and WhatsApp platforms, and avoid unnecessary visits to gas agency offices.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.