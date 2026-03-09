'Invest Rs 22,000, Get Rs 10 Lakh Per Month': Govt Warns Against Fake Scheme Advertisement On Instagram

The government has warned against a fraudulent advertisement circulating on Instagram, which claims that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is endorsing an investment scheme promising returns of Rs 10 lakh monthly for an investment of Rs 22,000.



The Fact Check unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has invalidated the advertisement, cautioning the public to remain vigilant against such deceptive schemes.

An Instagram advertisement claims that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is promoting an investment project offering returns of ₹10 lakh per month on an investment of ₹22,000.#PIBFactCheck



❌ The advertisement is #FAKE.



▶️ The Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman or… pic.twitter.com/veWm10T3t2 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 7, 2026

As per a post from PIB Fact Check, ads making the rounds on Instagram have inappropriately utilised video clips featuring Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Circulating videos misleadingly claim that an investment of merely Rs 22,000 can yield monthly returns totaling Rs 10 lakh.

In a social media update, PIB has asserted that the viral advertisement is ‘OUNA' and neither the Finance Minister nor the Government of India has endorsed any such program, stressing that citizens should remain watchful and informed.

"The Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman or the Government of India has NOT endorsed any such scheme! Stay alert. Stay informed. Verify before you share," said PIB in a post on X.

???? Don't fall for get-rich-quick scams ❗️



Sponsored ads on Instagram are circulating digitally altered, AI-generated videos featuring Union Finance Minister @nsitharaman and former RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, falsely promoting an investment scheme that claims returns of ₹10… pic.twitter.com/Lbo4t9ZCAT — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 3, 2026

PIB has also shared a set of precautions to help people avoid falling prey to such scams:

PIB fact shared this set of instructions in a x post JAN 7

1.Be cautious of investment offers that promise "too-good-to-be-true" returns

2. Verify claims through official government or financial institution websites

3. Avoid clicking on suspicious or unknown links

4.Never share personal or banking details on unverified platforms

5.Report such scam advertisements or videos on the platform where they appear

The government has urged citizens to remain vigilant as the misuse of AI-generated content continues to rise across social media platforms.

