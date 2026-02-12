Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Earn Rs 1,000 While You Travel, Here’s How to Participate in NHAI’s ‘Clean Toilet Picture Challenge’ initiative

The National Highways Authority of India said in a post on 'X' that it was being carried out to enhance commuter convenience and hygiene standards.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Earn Rs 1,000 While You Travel, Here’s How to Participate in NHAI’s ‘Clean Toilet Picture Challenge’ initiative
The reward scheme encourages highway users to actively help maintain clean and hygienic facilities.
Photo Source: NDTV Profit

Public travelling on the National Highway can earn Rs 1,000 in their FASTag wallet by reporting about dirty toll plaza toilets through the Rajmargyatra App.

Announcing about the 'Clean Toilet Picture Challenge' initiative, the National Highways Authority of India said in a post on 'X' that it was being carried out to enhance commuter convenience and hygiene standards across the National Highways.

The reward scheme encourages highway users to actively help maintain clean and hygienic facilities, allowing NHAI to quickly identify poorly maintained toilets and take immediate action.

The initiative also pressurises agencies maintaining the toilets to promptly clean the toilets.

Steps to participate

Step 1: Download the latest update of the Rajmargyatra from the App Store or Play Store

Step 2: Upload the geo-tagged photos of the unclean toilet

Step 3: Fill details like name, location, vehicle registration number and mobile number

Step 4: Verification will be done by officials

Step 5: Eligible VRN's receive reward of Rs 1,00 in the form of FASTag recharge

Entries allowed only until June 30

NHAI had launched the unique initiative in September 2025 with around 350 commuters reporting unclean toilets and around 265 eligible entries getting rewarded with FASTag recharges. The initiative was extended until June 30, 2026.

Photos of toilets constructed and operated by NHAI will be only considered. Toilets of Highway Dhaba's or Fuel stations are not accepted.

Images must be original and uploaded via the app, and only the first person reporting the untidy toilet will be eligible for the reward, in case multiple users upload photos of one spot.

ALSO READ | Toll Rates To Go Down: Govt To Lower Fees On Partially Open Expressways From Feb 15

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

T20 World Cup 2026 Day 6 Top Performers: Kishan, Rathnayake, Shanaka, And Mosca Brothers Shine On Record-Breaking Day

T20 World Cup 2026 Day 6 Top Performers: Kishan, Rathnayake, Shanaka, And Mosca Brothers Shine On Record-Breaking Day

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search