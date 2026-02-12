Earn Rs 1,000 While You Travel, Here’s How to Participate in NHAI’s ‘Clean Toilet Picture Challenge’ initiative

Public travelling on the National Highway can earn Rs 1,000 in their FASTag wallet by reporting about dirty toll plaza toilets through the Rajmargyatra App.

Announcing about the 'Clean Toilet Picture Challenge' initiative, the National Highways Authority of India said in a post on 'X' that it was being carried out to enhance commuter convenience and hygiene standards across the National Highways.

The reward scheme encourages highway users to actively help maintain clean and hygienic facilities, allowing NHAI to quickly identify poorly maintained toilets and take immediate action.

Report & Get Rewarded!

The initiative also pressurises agencies maintaining the toilets to promptly clean the toilets.

Steps to participate

Step 1: Download the latest update of the Rajmargyatra from the App Store or Play Store

Step 2: Upload the geo-tagged photos of the unclean toilet

Step 3: Fill details like name, location, vehicle registration number and mobile number

Step 4: Verification will be done by officials

Step 5: Eligible VRN's receive reward of Rs 1,00 in the form of FASTag recharge

Entries allowed only until June 30

NHAI had launched the unique initiative in September 2025 with around 350 commuters reporting unclean toilets and around 265 eligible entries getting rewarded with FASTag recharges. The initiative was extended until June 30, 2026.

Photos of toilets constructed and operated by NHAI will be only considered. Toilets of Highway Dhaba's or Fuel stations are not accepted.

Images must be original and uploaded via the app, and only the first person reporting the untidy toilet will be eligible for the reward, in case multiple users upload photos of one spot.

